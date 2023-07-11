Johnson & Johnson Asbestos Claims Continue: California Man Alleges Baby Powder Led to Rare Cancer

A California man, Emory Hernandez Valadez, claims he developed a rare form of cancer due to exposure to asbestos in Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) talc-based baby powder.

Lawyers for Valadez are urging a jury to order Johnson & Johnson to pay heavy punitive damages, citing the company's conduct as negligent and "despicable."

Attorney Joseph Satterley, representing Valadez, stated that a careful corporation wouldn't sell a product that allows carcinogens to be applied to babies.

Johnson & Johnson has consistently denied the presence of asbestos or any cancer-causing agents in its now-discontinued talc baby powder.

Satterley proposed that jurors award Hernandez punitive damages approximately nine times greater than the compensatory damages, Reuters reported, including $3.8 million for his medical expenses and damages for pain and suffering.

Johnson & Johnson's defense stated there was no evidence linking Hernandez's cancer to talc and highlighted the company's rigorous testing for safety. The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Tuesday.

Hernandez alleges that his exposure to Johnson & Johnson's talc products since infancy led to the development of mesothelioma around his heart.

Numerous lawsuits have been filed against Johnson & Johnson, alleging their talc products sometimes contained asbestos leading to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, LTL Management, filed for bankruptcy in April, proposing an $8.9 billion settlement for over 38,000 lawsuits to prevent further cases.

The bankruptcy filing by LTL Management has been challenged by asbestos plaintiffs, claiming it was a bad-faith attempt to protect the company from litigation.

Price Action: JNJ shares closed 0.16% higher at $159.51 on Monday.

