Johnson & Johnson to Buy Shockwave Medical in $13.1 Billion Deal

Johnson & Johnson has struck a $13.1 billion deal to buy Shockwave Medical, extending the healthcare giant’s position in devices that treat heart disease.

J&J on Friday said it would pay $335 a share in cash for Shockwave, a 4.7% premium to Thursday’s closing price of $319.99 for the Santa Clara, Calif., medical-device company and nearly 17% above its closing price of $287.23 on March 25, before The Wall Street Journal reported that J&J was considering a takeover.

The New Brunswick, N.J.-based J&J said it expects to fund the deal with cash on hand and debt, adding that the $13.1 billion enterprise value includes cash acquired.

Shockwave makes devices that deliver acoustic energy through catheters to crack calcium that builds up in the arteries of people with heart disease. The technique, which was derived from a treatment for kidney stones, can ease the implantation of artery-opening stents, among other benefits.

It has been a high-growth business for Shockwave, which was founded in 2009. About 400,000 patients in 70 countries have received the treatment, fueling nearly 50% revenue growth last year, to $730 million.

J&J said the addition of Shockwave would expand its MedTech medical-device business’s cardiovascular portfolio into two high-growth segments of cardiovascular intervention, coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease.

“Shockwave really knocked it out of the park and have created a best-in-class company,” J&J Chief Executive Joaquin Duato said on a conference call. “For J&J, in our effort to create a best-in-class performer in our MedTech business, this is another step in that direction.”

The company has been bulking up its MedTech segment, with the $16.6 billion acquisition of heart-device maker Abiomed in late 2022 and the purchase of Laminar late last year for an initial $400 million.

Devices from both Shockwave and Abiomed are sometimes used in the same procedures to open clogged arteries, J&J executives said.

The acquisition is a major step in J&J’s efforts to strengthen its medical-device business, Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen wrote in a research note. Yet he said that new competition from other companies, including Abbott Laboratories, could pressure Shockwave’s sales growth in coming years.

J&J said that it expects to maintain a strong balance sheet upon completion of the deal, slated to occur by midyear, and that it will continue to support its capital-allocation priorities of research-and-development investment, competitive dividends, acquisitions and strategic share repurchases.

The company also said it expects financing costs related to the Shockwave deal to reduce adjusted per-share earnings by 10 cents this year and 17 cents in 2025.

The Journal reported in March that a deal was expected to be completed in the coming weeks. Duato has said the company plans aggressive acquisition goals to expand its medical-device business, which has lagged behind its pharmaceutical unit for several years.

Shockwave had a market value of around $11 billion before the Journal reported on the deal talks.

Doug Godshall, Shockwave’s CEO, has led the company since 2017, and took it public in 2019. He will serve as an adviser when the deal closes, while another Shockwave executive, Isaac Zacharias, will lead Shockwave as a business unit within J&J.

Shockwave shares were up 1.7% at $325.48 in recent trading Friday. J&J shares fell 0.2% to $152.17.

