Johnson & Johnson CEO joins Apple’s board of directors

Aisha Malik
·1 min read

Alex Gorsky, the chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, has joined Apple’s board of directors. Gorsky’s move to Apple’s board comes ahead of his planned departure as CEO of Johnson & Johnson in January 2022. It also coincides with Apple focusing more on health technology.

It’s not surprising that Apple has tapped Gorsky to be part of its governance team, as the company has been very public about its health and wellness ambitions, including launching a number of health-focused features for iOS and WatchOS over the years.

“Alex has long been a visionary in healthcare, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion for technology to the cause of improving lives and building healthier communities,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a press release. “We’re excited to welcome him to Apple’s board of directors, and I know that all of us will benefit from his leadership and expertise.”

Gorsky began working at Johnson & Johnson in 1988 and became CEO in 2012. Apple notes that Gorksy has made innovation and technology key priorities, with investments that have helped shape the future of the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer health sectors.

“I’ve long shared Apple’s belief that technology has the potential to improve lives and create healthier communities,” said Gorsky, in the press release. “It’s an honor to join Apple’s board of directors, and to be part of a values-led company that’s constantly innovating to both enable and enhance the way we live.”

