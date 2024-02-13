Jennifer Taubert, EVP, WW Chair, Pharmaceuticals at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), executed a sale of 59,397 shares in the company on February 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, resulting in a total transaction amount of $9,282,677.19.

Johnson & Johnson is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures, and sells a wide range of products in the healthcare field. Its operations are divided into three main segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The company's portfolio includes well-known brands such as Tylenol, Neutrogena, and Band-Aid, as well as a robust drug pipeline in the pharmaceutical segment.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 59,397 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as indicated by the transaction history for Johnson & Johnson.

The insider transaction history for Johnson & Johnson shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year.

Johnson & Johnson EVP Jennifer Taubert Sells 59,397 Shares

On the valuation front, Johnson & Johnson's shares were trading at $156.27 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $379,988.93 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.03, which is below both the industry median of 22.125 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.82, with a GF Value of $190.65, suggesting that Johnson & Johnson is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings, price-sales, price-book, and price-to-free cash flow ratios, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

