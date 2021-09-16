U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,473.75
    -6.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,751.32
    -63.07 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,181.92
    +20.39 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.91
    -1.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.64
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.80
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0057 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7310
    +0.3710 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,617.79
    -517.73 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.85
    -23.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Third-Quarter Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. , Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, October 19th to review third-quarter results. Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will host the call. The question and answer portion of the call will also include: Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices; Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman Pharmaceuticals and Thibaut Mongon, Executive Vice President Worldwide Chairman, Consumer Health.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast/conference call in the following ways:

  • The webcast and presentation material are accessible at Johnson & Johnson's website www.investor.jnj.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conference call concludes.

  • By telephone: for both "listen-only" participants and those financial analysts who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the telephone dial-in number in the U.S. is 877-869-3847. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 201-689-8261.

  • A replay of the conference call will be available until approximately 12:00 a.m. on November 2nd. The replay dial-in number for U.S. participants is 877-660-6853. For participants outside the U.S., the replay dial-in number is 201-612-7415. The replay conference ID number for all callers is 13722724.

  • The press release will be available at approximately 6:45 a.m. (Eastern Time) the morning of the conference call.

  • Please refer to www.investor.jnj.com for a complete list of currently planned earnings webcast/conference calls. Please note the four-quarter date of Tuesday, January 25th, 2022.

About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson &amp; Johnson)
(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-host-investor-conference-call-on-third-quarter-results-301379173.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson

Recommended Stories

  • China and France attack U.S.-Australia deal on nuclear-powered submarines

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken defends a U.S.-Australia submarine deal, seen as part of President Biden's strategy to counter China's influence.

  • 4 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    After a huge rally that saw the S&P 500 regularly hit new highs, the stock index recently suffered a losing streak of five consecutive days before snapping out of it. The silver miner operates three important mines in Mexico, the world's top silver-producing country, and it has a fourth operational mine in Nevada.

  • Column: This oil industry group sued its environmentalist critics and landed itself in bankruptcy

    The California Independent Petroleum Assn., or CIPA, sued its critics and lost a $2.3-million judgment. That's how it found itself in bankruptcy.

  • Stock Market Rally Rebounds Amid Crocs, Microsoft News, Apple iPhone 13 Unveiled: Weekly Review

    The stock market rally rebounded from key levels. Crocs, Microsoft were winners. Apple released its iPhone 13.

  • Microsoft Raised Its Dividend. Here’s How It Compares To The Biggest S&P 500 Firms.

    The software giant has a better dividend yield than any of the other companies with a recent market capitalization of more than $500 billion.

  • Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data Trove

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are among technology giants lining up to harness data from India’s farmers in an ambitious government-led productivity drive aimed at transforming an outmoded agricultural industry.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which is seeking to ensure food security in the world’s second-most populous nation, has signed preliminary agreements with the three U.S. titans and a slew of local businesses starting April to share

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Why Fisker Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were trading lower on Thursday after a downgrade from a widely followed Wall Street auto analyst. As of 1 p.m. EDT, Fisker's shares were down about 6.2% from Wednesday's closing price. In a new note on Thursday morning that covered several automotive stocks, Bank of America analyst John Murphy cut the bank's rating on Fisker to neutral, from buy, and lowered its price target to $18 from $27.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • How Cisco’s focus on tech innovation is driving the company’s growth

    Cisco Chair & CEO Chuck Robbins&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Cisco has been able to outpace growth throughout the year, the innovation Cisco is focusing on producing, and the reasoning behind the company’s most recent outlook.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday morning on above-average volume amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media. The average session volume is about 42 million over a 100-day period. Palantir's daily trading volume was already approaching 30 million less than an hour into trading Thursday. Palantir was one the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The stock was among the top five most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wall

  • Crypto Bull Steve Cohen is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that crypto bull Steve Cohen is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Crypto Bull Steve Cohen is Buying These 5 Stocks. Steven Cohen, the chief of Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management, recently joined a growing list of Wall Street […]

  • China looking to reset the gaming landscape in Macau: casino industry expert

    Ben Lee, IGamiX Managing Partner, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest regulatory concerns facing the Macau gaming industry, sending casino shares lower.

  • Cisco raises revenue forecast, Dutch Bros. shares surge on first day of trading, Piper Sandler downgrades Beyond Meat rating

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down the morning's biggest stock movers including Cisco, Dutch Bros. and Beyond Meat.