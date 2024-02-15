Johnson & Johnson Insiders Sell US$5.6m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

Many Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Johnson & Johnson

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Peter Fasolo, for US$3.4m worth of shares, at about US$170 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$156. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Johnson & Johnson insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Johnson & Johnson insiders own 0.07% of the company, currently worth about US$270m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Johnson & Johnson Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Johnson & Johnson shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Johnson & Johnson, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Johnson & Johnson and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

