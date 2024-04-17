Johnson & Johnson Insiders Sold US$6.8m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Many Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Johnson & Johnson

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Chief Human Resources Officer, Peter Fasolo, for US$3.4m worth of shares, at about US$170 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$144). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Johnson & Johnson didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Johnson & Johnson Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Johnson & Johnson. Specifically, insider Vanessa Broadhurst ditched US$1.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Johnson & Johnson insiders own 0.07% of the company, currently worth about US$267m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Johnson & Johnson Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Johnson & Johnson. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Johnson & Johnson and we suggest you have a look.

