Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ending at $147.52, denoting a -0.85% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.

Shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products witnessed a loss of 6.54% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 4.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Johnson & Johnson in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 16, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.64, signifying a 1.49% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.38 billion, down 13.58% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.66 per share and revenue of $88.44 billion, indicating changes of +7.46% and -4.92%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Johnson & Johnson presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Story continues

Digging into valuation, Johnson & Johnson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.96. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.96.

Investors should also note that JNJ has a PEG ratio of 2.5 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research