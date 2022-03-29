Johnson & Johnson MedTech Earns a Spot on Fast Company's 2022 Most Innovative Companies List

The company is honored to be recognized for its cutting-edge approach to solving some of healthcare’s most urgent needs.

Innovation has always been at the heart of Johnson & Johnson’s mission to change the trajectory of human health around the world. Now, the company's medtech business, which is now known as Johnson & Johnson MedTech (JJMT), is being recognized for that very attribute.

The editors of Fast Company announced that JJMT has been selected as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022, recognizing it in the Health category, which singles out companies that are driving innovations in the latest devices, services and approaches to empower patients.

