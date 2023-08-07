Johnson & Johnson Plans Exchange Offer for Kenvue

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has recently announced its intention to split off Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) shares through an exchange offer. This move marks the next step in the separation from the parent company.

The announcement comes just two months after the consumer health company was spun off of Johnson & Johnson. The exchange offer allows Johnson & Johnson shareholders to exchange some or all of their shares for Kenvue stock at a 7% discount, subject to certain conditions.

The exchange offer provides shareholders with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth and potential of Kenvue as a standalone company. By exchanging their Johnson & Johnson shares for Kenvue stock, shareholders can align their investment portfolios with their investment preferences and potentially benefit from the company's future success.

This announcement follows Johnson & Johnson's previous efforts to reduce its stake in Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE). The company had already received a waiver that dismissed the share lockup period associated with Kenvue's initial public offering in May. Now, with the exchange offer, the health care giant aims to further reduce its stake by at least 80%.

The exchange offer signifies Johnson & Johnson's commitment to the separation of Kenvue and its focus on its core business areas. By allowing shareholders to exchange their shares, the company is providing an avenue for investors to make a decision based on their individual investment strategies and preferences.

Overall, the exchange offer presents an opportunity for Johnson & Johnson shareholders to participate in the future growth and success of Kenvue as an independent company. It will be interesting to see how many shareholders choose to take advantage of the exchange offer and what impact this will have on its ownership structure going forward.

Although investors likely know Johnson & Johnson, Kenvue probably needs an introduction. It is a consumer health company that operates globally. The company is divided into three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty and Essential Health.

Under the Self Care segment, Kenvue offers a range of products, such as cough, cold and allergy remedies, pain relief, digestive health aids and smoking cessation products. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care and sun protection products. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby care, women's health and wound care products.

Kenvue was a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson and has been in operation since 2022. The company is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey and has a workforce of approximately 22,000 employees.

In a recent earnings call, Kenvue CEO Thibaut Mongon and Chief Financial Officer Paul Ruh provided insights into the company's financial performance and discussed their outlook for the future. The call included forward-looking statements, emphasizing the company's operating and financial performance, market opportunities and growth potential.

During the call, Peter Grom, a UBS analyst, sought clarification on the company's gross margin performance. Grom noted that while the company faced headwinds from foreign exchange, standup costs and inflation, there were positive factors such as strong value realization and productivity gains. Grom requested further details on the decline in gross margin for the quarter and insights into the expected progression for the remainder of the year.

Another analyst, Steve Powers, inquired about the growth performance of the company's Skin Health & Beauty and Essential Health segments. Powers noted that the growth in both segments fell slightly below external forecasts and requested clarification on how they compared to the company's internal forecasts. Additionally, Powers sought information on when the company expected to fully cycle the portfolio rationalization headwinds impacting both segments. He also asked for insights into how the three segments would contribute to the company's organic growth target for the year.

Joe Wolk, the CFO of Johnson & Johnson, said the company has a voracious appetite for acquisitions and that the size of the deals do not matter as long as they are a good strategic fit and provide financial value. It is actively looking for opportunities in both medtech and pharmaceuticals.

While Kenvue may not perfectly fit into these areas, there may be some question of its ability to provide financial value. It would seem that Johnson & Johnson sees more potential for financial value elsewhere. You should consider their opinion highly if you are a shareholder considering executing the exchange offer.

If you are a Johnson & Johnson shareholder considering this exchange offer, a little reading between the lines is needed. When Grom congratulated the Kenvue team on a strong value realization, I took that to mean the stock is not a value buy and is trading at a premium.

In the end, if you are a Johnson & Johnson shareholder, you will need to decide whether to make the exchange or not by Aug. 14. Either way, I wish you luck.

