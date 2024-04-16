Johnson & Johnson Q1 Earnings Top Wall Street Estimates On Strong Medical Devices Sales, Drugmaker Boosts Annual Outlook

Vandana Singh
2 min read
0
In this article:
Johnson & Johnson Q1 Earnings Top Wall Street Estimates On Strong Medical Devices Sales, Drugmaker Boosts Annual Outlook
Johnson & Johnson Q1 Earnings Top Wall Street Estimates On Strong Medical Devices Sales, Drugmaker Boosts Annual Outlook

On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.71, up 12.4% year over year, beating the consensus of $2.64.

The pharma giant reported sales of $21.38 billion, up 2.3% year over year, almost in line with the consensus of $21.39 billion. Operational growth was 3.9%, and adjusted operational growth was 4.0%.

JNJ reported a net profit of $5.35 billion compared to a net loss of $(491) million a year ago, which included litigation charges of $6.9 billion.

Innovative Medicine segment worldwide operational sales, excluding the COVID-19 Vaccine, grew 8.3% to $13.6 billion.

Sales of its psoriasis drug Stelara were flat at $2.45 billion in the first quarter, while sales of Darzalex jumped about 19% to $2.69 billion.

The company’s cancer cell therapy Carvykti, which recently received expanded use FDA approval for patients with a type of blood cancer, brought in sales of $157 million in the first quarter.

Tecvayli, another blood cancer treatment, accounted for $133 million in quarterly sales.

J&J’s medical devices business generated sales of $7.82 billion during the first quarter, up 4.5% Y/Y, driven primarily by electrophysiology products and Abiomed in Cardiovascular and wound closure products in General Surgery.

Dividend: Johnson & Johnson also raised its quarterly dividend by 4.2% from $1.19 per share to $1.24 per share.

Guidance: Johnson & Johnson forecasts fiscal year 2024 operational sales of $88.7 billion-$89.1 billion versus prior guidance of $88.2 billion–$89.0 billion and consensus of $88.43 billion.

The company expects fiscal year 2024 adjusted EPS of $10.57–$10.72 versus consensus of $10.66 and prior guidance of $10.55–$10.75, with adjusted operational EPS of $10.60–$10.75.

Read Next: Johnson & Johnson’s $13B Shockwave Medical Deal Accelerates MedTech Strategy, Analyst Says.

Price Action: JNJ shares are down 1.69% at $145.10 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Johnson & Johnson Q1 Earnings Top Wall Street Estimates On Strong Medical Devices Sales, Drugmaker Boosts Annual Outlook originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • J&J CFO on Q1 Earnings, Forecast and Product Pipeline

    Johnson & Johnson CFO Joseph Wolk discusses the company's first-quarter earnings, forecast and product pipeline on Bloomberg Television. Johnson & Johnson's first-quarter drug sales narrowly outpaced Wall Street expectations as the company beat profit estimates.

  • Johnson & Johnson Stock Falls After Earnings Beat. Talc Issues Loom.

    Pharmaceuticals company Johnson & Johnson kicked off earnings season for the sector. Investors want executives to put to rest ongoing talc litigation.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, United Parcel Service, Booking and Elevance Health

    Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, United Parcel Service, Booking and Elevance Health are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    The headline numbers for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended March 2024, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • Bellwether Health Giant J&J Skids As Psoriasis Blockbuster Drags Top Line

    Johnson & Johnson stock skidded Tuesday after light sales of blockbuster psoriasis treatment Stelara dragged the company's top line lower.

  • JPMorgan Opens Spigot Big Bank Bond Sales After Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. sold $13.25 billion of new debt in the US high-grade bond market, the first in a likely parade of deals from Wall Street’s six biggest banks following their release of first-quarter results. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIsrael Versus Iran — What All-

  • Morgan Stanley Traders Rally Past Estimates as Profits Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s traders delivered first-quarter revenue that exceeded expectations as its wealth management juggernaut also got back on track — both handing a key win for its new leader Ted Pick.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending and Ballooning De

  • Why UnitedHealth Group Stock Is Jumping Today

    Investors are shrugging off the negative impact of a recent cyberattack.

  • My Top Stock to Avoid in 2024

    Large language models like ChatGPT totally disrupted this business.

  • Gold Fluctuates as Traders Digest Fedspeak and Await Powell

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold wavered as traders parsed policymaker’s remarks amid bets that the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending and Ballooning DebtIran’s Conflict With Israel Puts US Ally Jordan on EdgeAs investo