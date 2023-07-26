Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) stock increased significantly by 8.6% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Johnson & Johnson's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Johnson & Johnson is:

18% = US$13b ÷ US$71b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.18 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Johnson & Johnson's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Johnson & Johnson seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 17%. This certainly adds some context to Johnson & Johnson's moderate 12% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Johnson & Johnson's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 13% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for JNJ? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Johnson & Johnson Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Johnson & Johnson has a three-year median payout ratio of 61% (which means it retains 39% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Besides, Johnson & Johnson has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 45% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 35%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Johnson & Johnson's performance has been quite good. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

