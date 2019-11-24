Johnson Pledges Brexit Plan in Commons by Christmas: U.K. Votes

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged his Conservatives won’t raise income tax, value-added tax or national insurance rates as he unveiled the party’s program for government on Sunday afternoon. He also promised to get bring his Brexit deal back to Parliament by Christmas, and said the National Health Service will not be “on the table” in trade talks.

The Tories hold a double-digit lead in most opinion polls heading into the Dec. 12 general election, and one analysis suggests the party will win a 48-seat majority in the House of Commons.

Key Developments:

Tories unveil manifesto, including pledge not to raise several key taxes; the party is set to win 48-seat majority, study suggestsLabour promise compensation for women affected by changes to retirement age brought in by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition in the early 2010sLiberal Democrats say their chances have been hit by Brexit Party decision not to stand in Conservative-held seatsRead more: U.K. Tory Party Says Capital Spending Plans Won’t Exceed Revenue

Tory Plan for Extra Nurses to Cost 800 million (3:15 p.m.)

Training to deliver the 50,000 extra nurses promised by the Conservatives will cost around 800 million pounds a year, a Tory spokesman said. Students will also receive a maintenance grant of between 5,000 and 8,000 pounds each year during their course, according to the manifesto.

The 50,000 figure will be made up of about 19,000 newly trained nurses and 12,500 hired from abroad, the official said, with the remainder coming from staff retention.

Johnson Pledges to Protect Hospital in Target Seat (3 p.m.)

Boris Johnson left the hall in Telford to a standing ovation from supporters. During the question and answer session with reporters, the prime minister committed to keeping the accident and emergency department at the local hospital open. It’s a sign of how key this seat is, with the Tory MP Lucy Allan holding the constituency by only 720 votes, as Labour make it one of its key targets to rob Johnson of a parliamentary majority.

Johnson Denies Knowledge of Twitter Fact Check (2:50 p.m.)

Boris Johnson was asked to respond to a stunt by the Tories during Tuesday’s ITV debate with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, when the Conservatives changed their official Twitter account name to FactCheck U.K. -- to pose as an independent fact-checking website.

Johnson claimed to know nothing about it, despite there being massive furore at the time. He then claimed Labour is running a similar account. “The Twittersphere is not really my province,” he said. “But I’m informed Labour have some sort of operation that is very similar.”

Johnson Says He Still Wants Tax Cuts (2:40 p.m.)

Boris Johnson insisted his Conservative Party’s plan for government doesn’t mean he’s opposed to cutting taxes.

“I haven’t lost any of my tax-cutting zeal,” he said. “I believe in cutting taxes where you can. That’s why we’re cutting taxes on national insurance.” He said that “at this time” it is right to focus his tax cuts on people who need them most.

Pressed on whether his new fiscal rules risk damaging his party’s economic credibility, Johnson said his spending plans are sensible. “This is a new government, it’s a very active government, it’s a very dynamic and positive government,” he said.

“Now is the time to invest in our public services -- in education, in the NHS and in infrastructure -- but to do it in a way which maintains the long term prosperity of the U.K. economy.”

Johnson: Brexit Will Restore Trust (2:35 p.m.)

Boris Johnson took a swipe at MPs for preventing him from meeting his “do-or-die” Oct. 31 deadline to leave the EU. “We are working very hard to secure a working majority and get a Parliament that works for the people of this country,” he said.

He said the biggest issue of this election is whether the public can trust politicians, and delivering on the 2016 referendum is the way to prove they can.

“Parliament did vote to stop us leaving the EU the way I wanted on Oct. 31,” he said. “That was the decision taken by Mr Corbyn, Jo Swinson and the Scottish nationalists. We have a deal to do this now.”

