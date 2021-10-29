U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,601.46
    +5.04 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,796.01
    +65.53 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,466.77
    +18.65 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,295.88
    -2.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.19
    +0.38 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    -20.40 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0127 (-1.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5630
    -0.0050 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3689
    -0.0105 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9440
    +0.3720 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,616.77
    +1,500.85 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,526.51
    +25.54 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Johnson says will act to protect UK internal market

·1 min read

ROME, Oct 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the European Union's suggestions would not fix post-Brexit trade issues with Northern Ireland and that he would protect the territorial integrity of the country.

"The answers to the problems of movements of goods east-west in our country, between Great Britain and Northern Ireland should be very simple. I think we need to fix it," he told reporters travelling to Rome for a G20 meeting.

"I am not convinced that the solutions that we're seeing do fix it and we will have to take steps that are necessary to protect the territorial integrity of the UK and the UK's internal market." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kate Holton)

Recommended Stories

  • UK complies with EU trade deal, Johnson's spokesman says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is fully in compliance with the rules of its post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, and wants further talks with French and EU officials over why a UK trawler has been detained by France, a government spokesman said on Thursday. Earlier on Thursday Britain condemned France's seizure of a British fishing boat in French waters as "disproportionate" in a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights that risks spinning out of control. A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said London's ambassador to France was in touch with Paris's Europe minister over the matter and Britain's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs minister was working with the EU commissioners.

  • SEPTA Workers Get Pandemic Pay, Parental Leave In Tentative Union Deal

    Alecia Reid reports.

  • Get a load of these fab 5 finds for your fall wardrobe — starting at just $30 — at Amazon

    Staples by The Drop is an exclusive Amazon collection of go-to's that'ill never go out of style.

  • Why Best Inc. Stock Isn't Living Up to Its Name Today

    The Chinese supply chain specialist is selling off its "crown jewel" business unit, and investors aren't happy.

  • UK government on standby as energy supplier Bulb faces collapse

    The collapse of the company, which has 1.7 million household customers in the UK, would be the largest in the sector so far and affect around 1,000 jobs.

  • Cloud infrastructure market hits $180B run rate in Q3, as even chip shortages can't slow it down

    Revenue grew 37% overall in the quarter, according to Synergy Research. The question is can these vendors stay ahead of the chip shortages that are having an impact across the entire technology supply chain from smart phones to computers? Amazon led the way once again, and while its market share percentage held steady, as it has for years at 33%, revenue grew at a remarkable 39%, an increase of 2% from the previous quarter and 10% over the year-ago report.

  • U.S. hits Iran with sanctions ahead of key nuke talks meeting

    Iran has yet to commit to a date to return to the nuclear talks in Vienna but has signaled it will do so next week with a target of late November for resuming the negotiations.

  • How the Kardashians are cashing in on new Hulu show

    Production for the new Kardashian-Jenner family’s Hulu series is underway. Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal shares the details.

  • Rising U.S Oil Stockpiles Send Oil Prices Tumbling

    Oil prices plunged to their lowest level in two weeks on Thursday after Iran said talks on its nuclear program would resume by the end of November. U.S. crude inventories rose far more than expected, as well

  • Starbucks Q4 revenue, sales miss estimates but loyalty program use soars

    Starbucks barely beat Wall Street's estimates on profit, and sales and revenue missed expectations.

  • Amazon Discloses 20% Stake in EV Maker Rivian as IPO Approaches

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. owns a 20% stake in electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc., the startup with which it has placed an order for 100,000 battery-powered delivery vans, the e-commerce giant disclosed Friday in a securities filing.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World

  • U.S. Coal Miners Are ‘Sold Out’ for 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost every lump of coal that U.S. miners will dig out of the ground next year has already been sold, as surging natural gas prices prompt utilities to burn more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobePeabody Energy Corp., the to

  • The Fight Between Texas and Wall Street Is About to Get Bigger

    (Bloomberg) -- Outside San Antonio this month, a veteran of Texas politics got so upset about Wall Street’s retreat from fossil fuels that he compared the oil industry’s fight for funding to the civil rights struggle. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Dallas, a hed

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Liz Cheney A ‘Karen’ And You Know What Happened Next

    Twitter users mourned “the death of irony” in the GOP following the conspiracy-loving Republican’s self-owning post.

  • U.S. Says It’s Working With Taiwan to Secure Chip Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S and Taiwan are working together to secure supply chains, Washington’s envoy to Taipei said, as global chip manufacturers face a looming deadline to meet the Biden administration’s request for company data. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityU.S.

  • Why FuelCell Energy, Ballard Power, and Workhorse Stocks Just Popped

    Thursday is turning out to be a grand day for investors in renewable energy stocks, with shares of fuel cell stars FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) up 10.7% and 10.1%, respectively, in 1:35 p.m. EDT trading. Likewise, would-be electric truck maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is up 9.2%. There's no particular news on any of these three stocks specifically, mind you (although rival fuel cell operator Bloom Energy just announced that it has deployed 10 megawatts-worth of fuel cells to the town of Colchester, Connecticut).

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Biden faces setback as progressive Democrats block infrastructure vote

    Progressive Democrats have blocked the planned vote on infrastructure. Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith shares the details.

  • How does Biden’s latest plan to tax the superrich work? ‘It’s more straightforward.’

    Surtaxes on multi-millionaires would help generate $230 billion in revenue, according to the White House