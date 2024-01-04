Johnsonville to close one facility by the end of 2024. Here's how many workers could be impacted.

The new Johnsonville office complex as seen, Friday January 5, 2017, in Johnsonville, Wis. The building was designed by Abacus Architects of Sheboygan, according to Johnsonville.

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — Johnsonville, LLC will close one of its plants by the end of the year as the result of a local acquisition, impacting nearly 400 workers.

The sausage manufacturer acquired co-packer Salm Partners, based in Denmark, Wisconsin, from Entrepreneurial Equity Partners, according to a news release. Salm Partners manufactures fully cooked sausages and hot dogs at two facilities. The decision was made to help bolster Johnsonville’s growing ready-to-eat products and the business category altogether.

Johnsonville didn’t disclose financial details of the acquisition.

The company will move out some of its ready-to-eat sausage production during the year, though Countryside and Riverside facilities will stay operational.

The Meadowside plant, which produces fully cooked sausages, will close by the end of 2024. 390 workers employed there will have jobs through June. Those who stay with the company through the beginning of summer will receive a stay-on bonus.

The company employees about 3,500 people globally.

“While this acquisition is key to the long-term success of our RTE sausage business — and the larger fully cooked sausage category in general — it’s not lost on us how a plant closing is distressing for our members to hear,” Johnsonville CEO Don Fussner, who assumed the role days ago, said in a news release.

“We value their contributions and expertise, and we are working diligently to retain as many of our valued members as we can in other roles here in Sheboygan Falls and across our manufacturing network.”

Salm Partners will keep its leadership team and business model.

“We welcome Johnsonville as our new owner,” Keith Lindsey, president of Salm Partners, said. “We look forward to a continued strong partnership and working together to grow the ready-to-eat sausage category, providing a path to growth for all our partners.”

Johnsonville opened a 190,000-square-foot Lakeside facility, its fourth in the area, in the former Wigwam Mills at 3402 Crocker Ave. last year.

