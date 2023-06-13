Johnston & Murphy Adds Two Executives One Month After Reporting Record Sales

Johnston & Murphy has added two new executives to its leadership team.

According to the Genesco-owned brand, the company has tapped Connie Cartmill as VP of stores and Steve Prince as VP of business operations.

The company said in a release that Cartmill will lead the retail operations and customer experience teams, handling Johnston & Murphy’s 159 retail stores and customer service operations. Prince will lead efforts across the brand’s distribution channels to “scale infrastructure, enhance business processes, improve customer fulfillment, and drive critical distribution and technology initiatives,” the company said.

Danny Ewoldsen, president of Johnston & Murphy said in a statement that he is “thrilled” to welcome Connie and Steve to the team. “I look forward to working with them both as we continue to reposition and reimagine our business and build on Johnston & Murphy’s strategic momentum and continued success,” Ewoldsen said.

Cartmill joins the company from Janie & Jack, a premium children’s brand based in San Francisco, where she led stores and operations since October 2021. Prior to Janie & Jack, Cartmill held senior roles at Lucky Brand Jeans and Liz Claiborne Canada, among others.

Meanwhile, Prince comes to Johnston & Murphy with an impressive track record of senior operational roles including nearly 20 years with New Balance, most recently serving as the company’s senior director of North American business operations. In addition, he held senior positions at Rockport and consulted for Hanes Brands.

A Johnston & Murphy retail location.

These new hires come after Genesco CEO Mimi Vaughn said last month that Johnston & Murphy saw “another quarter of record sales” in the first quarter.

Overall, though, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Genesco reported net sales declined 7 percent to $483 million, compared to $521 million in the same time last year.

The Nashville-based footwear company noted that this sales decrease was driven by a 13 percent drop in store sales at Journeys Group, decreased wholesale sales and foreign exchange pressure. These losses were partially offset by a 5 percent increase in e-commerce sales and strong store performance at Schuh, up 6 percent, and Johnston & Murphy, up 16 percent, the company said.

