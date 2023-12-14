Johnstown City Council approves budget, AFSCME contract

Dec. 14—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Part of Johnstown's $15.4 million general fund budget for 2024 will include pay increases associated with a new four-year agreement between the municipality and its American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union workers.

Both the annual financial plan and bargaining contract were approved by City Council during a regular monthly meeting on Wednesday.

The 37 AFSCME employees — laborers, mechanics, equipment operators, maintenance workers, parking workers, police record clerks and groundskeepers — will get a $2 per hour increase next year. That will take the cost for those employees from $1,039,838 in 2023 to $1,141,333 in 2024, according to information provided by city officials.

Raises of 4% will follow in each subsequent year from 2025 through 2027.

It is the first union contract finalized since the city left Pennsylvania's Act 47 program for distressed municipalities earlier this year. Being in Act 47 previously put restrictions on contract negotiations.

"Because we were in Act 47, they were limited, for so many years, to a 2% increase each year, (so) we thought it was justified to give them a little more money than they had received in the past," Johnstown Finance Director Bob Ritter said after council's meeting.

City Manager Ethan Imhoff added: "Both sides negotiated in good faith. It concluded with an agreement that I think both sides are happy with."

The overall budget does not include any tax increases or need to borrow money.

"It's a very good budget," Ritter said. "It's balanced. We're able to contribute about $200,000 to the capital fund out of the general fund. We have all expenses covered and a good plan for the capital fund for expenditures for equipment and repairs to the building. Going forward, the city has a good plan for next year."

Leaving Act 47 also impacted the city's finances in another way.

When in the program, Johnstown could levy a $3 per week local services tax on residents and people who worked in the city. However, because of getting out of Act 47, Johnstown is now restricted to a rate of $1 per week. That decrease removed more than $800,000 from the annual budget.

City officials have asked the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and other commonwealth officials to allow Johnstown to use a $3 per week tax even though it is out of Act 47.

DCED Secretary Rick Siger recently visited Johnstown and was asked, "Is that something DCED would support?" during an interview.

Siger responded: "DCED's been engaged with — our administration — with the legislature on Act 47 holistically, making it stronger and making it more useful to communities especially as more and more communities, I'm very pleased to say, are exiting Act 47. And certainly we're aware of the taxation elements and continue to have a dialog with partners to see whether that's something that's possible."