JOHOR BAHRU CITY CENTRE'S LONGEST PROSPERITY TOSS AT AMARI JOHOR BAHRU

Hotel prepares for a luminous new year celebration with signature delicacies paired with live entertainment and fortune readings

JOHOR BAHRU,Malaysia , Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amari Johor Bahru presented a 132-feet twin dragon Yee Sang spread during a recent dinner event, prepared by a team of 28 chefs which was tossed by invited corporate guests, members of the media, local influencers and employees dressed in Chinese New Year themed outfits.

The 132-feet long Twin Dragon Yee Sang Spread at Amari Johor Bahru prepared by 28 chefs for a recent dinner event.

With much enthusiasm, the 200 guests tossed and shouted for good luck, abundance and prosperity for the year ahead. Auspicious number combinations were planned for this Yee Sang set up, where the 2 dragons symbolized two-fold blessings, the 28 chefs represented the term "Yih Fatt' which means "prosperity with ease" while the 132 or "Yatt Sang Yih" in Cantonese is translated to "a smooth sailing easy life".

For the Lunar New Year season, the hotel also arranged for special appearances of calligraphy masters at the hotel lobby, who brought to life the graceful strokes and auspicious Chinese characters on sheets of red rice paper, which guests could take home. The renowned Foon Yew High School Chinese Classical Instruments Ensemble were also invited to perform to entertain guests while they check-in at the hotel. Fortune reading boards were placed in the hotel lobby with insights by local Feng Shui Master Paw for all 12 Chinese zodiacs.

"We are genuinely thrilled to be able to delight our guests with the hotel's festive signature dishes, programs and vibrant deco." says Andrew Tan, General Manager of Amari Johor Bahru. "For our decorations, we worked with local artist team, to carve a family of 8 decorative giant rabbits as our centerpiece".

The five-star hotel offers Reunion Dinner Sets from RM1588 onwards for a table of 10 guests and sumptuous Lunar New Year Buffets at RM198 per person that feature a delectable selection of cuisines including Thai signatures that the hotel is known for. For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth, Amari offers its popular 3-tier TWG Afternoon Hi-Tea Set that features a wonderful range of delicacies served with an assortment of TWG tea. Opulent gift hampers full of premium items that are ideal for this festive season are also available for orders. Promotion details are available here: https://bit.ly/AJMCNY .

For reservations and enquiries, please click here wa.link/cnyamarijohorbahru

