When Should You Join Both Costco and Sam’s Club?

When it comes to warehouse clubs, some people are fiercely loyal to one over the other. However, you might be a fan of both Costco and Sam’s Club — or at least neutral.

Joining one warehouse club is supposed to save you money, but you may be wondering if the same idea holds true for two. The answer is maybe.

There are certainly occasions where it could make sense to have a membership to both Costco and Sam’s Club. While the stores are fundamentally neutral, they’re also completely different entities.

As a budget-savvy person, you probably want to make sure you’ll get your money’s worth from both memberships before joining. Here are three occasions when doing so could make sense.

You Need More Options

Both Costco and Sam’s Club have their strengths, but each also carries items the other doesn’t, said Julie Ramhold, a consumer Analyst at DealNews.

“This can provide a dilemma for some households trying to decide which one will benefit them more,” she said. “So if you have the capabilities to have a membership to each as well as a need, it can be a good solution to this issue.”

While you’ll initially pay more by having memberships to both stores, she said it can pay off with the better unit prices you’ll receive by being able to buy in bulk at both stores.

“In many cases, if you’re used to buying certain products at Walmart, there’s a good chance you’ll find them in bulk at Sam’s Club,” she said. “So it can make your regular grocery trips more efficient.”

However, she noted that Costco often carries products you might not be able to find elsewhere.

“So it’s a good way to find products not readily available at regular grocery stores or to get a better price on the items that you do,” she said.

Added Convenience

Time is money. Therefore, Ramhold said joining both warehouse clubs can be a good idea if it makes your life easier.

“For instance, if you have a long commute and one is more convenient to the office while the other is more convenient to your home, it may be worth considering a membership to both,” she said. “Especially if trying to choose one will mean you have to go out of your way sometimes.”

When one club is always nearby, you can save on gas while also saving time.

“You can visit whichever one makes the most sense, without having to turn a shopping trip into a whole expedition,” she said.

Different Discounts

“In most situations, you don’t need a membership at more than one warehouse club,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of TouchDown Money. “Both Sam’s Club and Costco offer plenty of kitchen staples, so you’ll be able to get things like milk, eggs and bread at both places.”

However, he said there are times when it does make sense to have memberships at both.

“When one warehouse puts out a deal on a major item, that might be the time to join, just to take advantage of that discount,” he said. “If you can find a deal on a washing machine at $100 off at Costco, paying $60 for a Costco membership still leaves you ahead by $40.”

Additionally, he said if you have a preference for certain brands sold at both stores, and you’ll buy enough to justify the costs, this can also make dual memberships worthwhile.

