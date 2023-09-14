Join The Cannabis Elite Circle: Here's How To Access The Top Private Dealmaking Room In The Industry

The renowned Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the world's leading cannabis investing and finance summit, is poised to make a grand return on Sept. 27-28, 2023, at the Magnificent Mile Marriott in Chicago. While the event promises a groundbreaking confluence of institutional investors, thought leaders, and cannabis sector advocates, a key highlight this year is the introduction of the inaugural Private Dealmaking Room, an exclusive, invitation-only space aimed at fostering pivotal connections between buyers and sellers.

For those eager to access this elite Dealmaking Room, Benzinga offers an opportunity through a swift 30-second survey.

With registrations for this year's event already surpassing last year's by an impressive 30%, a multitude of representatives from major multi-state operators (MSO), high-profile brands, and the leading ancillary players in the cannabis sector are set to attend.

Distinguished voices slated to grace the event include Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker, U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr., former Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), and former Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO). Moreover, industry stalwarts like Eminence Capital’s CEO Ricky Sandler, Trulieve's CEO Kim Rivers, and Curaleaf's Chairman of the Board, Boris Jordan, will also be sharing their insights.

Reflecting on the overwhelming anticipation for the conference, Benzinga's CEO, Jason Raznick, remarked, "The growing participation underscores the event's critical role as an industry collaboration hub. The enthusiasm also mirrors a renewed interest from both policymakers and institutional investors in the dynamic cannabis landscape."

Distinct from the typical sales-oriented floors, Benzinga's expo floor promises attendees a one-of-a-kind opportunity. Over 60 data companies, lenders, brands, and finance-service enterprises will be present, positioning this event as a pivotal networking juncture.

Commenting on the event's essence, Jason Raznick highlighted, "At this defining moment for our sector, we believe that fostering community and collaboration is paramount. As we convene industry luminaries, esteemed advocates, and visionary investors, we foresee transformative dialogues and opportunities that will pave the future trajectory of the cannabis world."

Story continues

Opportunity doesn't knock twice. Join the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the place where deals get done, in Chicago this Sept 27-28 for its 17th edition. Get your tickets today before prices increase and secure a spot at the epicenter of cannabis investment and branding.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Join The Cannabis Elite Circle: Here's How To Access The Top Private Dealmaking Room In The Industry originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.