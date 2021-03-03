U.S. markets closed

Join Huawei's #DoAnything Campaign for a chance to win PHP 50,000

·3 min read

MANILA, Philippines, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) announced its latest #DoAnything campaign in the Philippines, kicking off from 26 February to 17 March 2021. The company invites all Philippines users to participate in this nationwide event and explore how they can #DoAnything with featured apps available on HUAWEI AppGallery.

From 26 February to 17 March 2021, all HUAWEI AppGallery users in Philippines can participate in #DoAnything campaign to stand a chance to win the grand prize worth PHP50,000.
From 26 February to 17 March 2021, all HUAWEI AppGallery users in Philippines can participate in #DoAnything campaign to stand a chance to win the grand prize worth PHP50,000.

This three-week long campaign gives Huawei users in Philippines a chance to win the grand prize of PHP 50,000 worth of shopping and food vouchers to be used on HUAWEI AppGallery.

Users need to simply download 5 featured apps from the campaign page and share the activity page among their friends. When a friend click on the shared link, the user will immediately have a chance to win a lucky draw, with prizes including:

  • One grand prize of PHP 50,000 worth of shopping and food vouchers.

  • E-vouchers for Lazada, Sodexo and GrabFood, coupons for in-app purchase, a Bluetooth speaker, and more.

Additionally, users will be able to get more prizes from AppGallery's partner apps such as Lyka and Chums Live during the campaign period.

Consumers can participate by visiting this link http://bit.ly/3r4AXx8. The grand prize winner will be announced on the Huawei Mobile Services Facebook Page on 31 March, 2021.

Explore all the daily apps on HUAWEI AppGallery

HUAWEI AppGallery now is serving more than 580 million active users around the globe. Through AppGallery, users can search and download mobile apps from 18 different categories, including games, education, lifestyle, fashion, social media, shopping and more. The #DoAnything campaign showcases featured apps in different categories and how they can support users in their daily routine.

1. Increase productivity with essential apps

Huawei users can now conveniently hire private cars, order taxis and get meals delivered from their favorite restaurants with Grab. For drivers, Petal Map comes with an exclusive feature that allows users to jump between viewing full routes to a closer view of individual sections by waving their hand in front of their smartphone screen. Users can also make contactless payments with GCash and PayMaya.

2. Stay connected with communication and social streaming apps

There is a repertoire of current crazes for baking, cooking and dances that are going viral online now. AppGallery users can hop on these trends by downloading social media platform apps such as Tiktok and LYKA. LYKA even rewards users with redeemable goods, gift certificates, gadgets and hotel accommodations. With Kumu, Chums and Bigo, users can now watch and interact real-time with local broadcasters and experience a wide selection of interesting and fun live videos.

Users can also stay connected with friends and family members using Telegram and Viber; and share their favorite movies, videos, music, wallpapers, apps and GIFS with their loved ones with ShareIt.

3. Start a wish list with shopping apps

With featured apps such as Lazada, Shopee, Zalora and Shopback, users can easily find clothes, gadgets or accessories.

4. Immerse in trending favorite mobile games

Gamers can now immerse in a world of intense battle and spirited competition with featured gaming apps such as MLBB, GardenScapes, State of Survival, Rainbow Story, and Perfect World on the AppGallery.

Available across all Huawei smartphones and tablets, users can explore HUAWEI AppGallery and download any of these featured apps in the Philippines to cover all of their daily needs.

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services

