Join Rackspace Technology at AWS re:Invent Breakout Session: Ready, Set, Innovate: Building for the Future

·2 min read
Rackspace Technology customer Innovyze to discuss transforming its desktop product to a purpose-built SaaS platform, Info360

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced it will host an AWS re:Invent Breakout Session: Ready, Set, Innovate: Building for the Future on Thursday, December 1, 2022, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay in the Jasmine Room.

Jeff DeVerter, CTO Rackspace Technology, Rick Gruenhagen, CTO Innovyze, & Boaz Brudner, Head of Innovyze Saas Engineering AI & Architecture will take the stage to talk about all things innovation. Innovyze is an Autodesk company and a global leader in building innovative, industry-leading software for the water industry for over 25 years.

In this session Innovyze will discuss how the company transformed its desktop product to a purpose-built SaaS platform, Info360, which helps customers provide clean drinking water, treat wastewater, and enables cities and municipalities to monitor in real-time and manage their systems to identify challenges before they become crises.

Racksapce Technology is celebrating 11 years of sponsoring re:Invent as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Platinum Sponsor of AWS re:Invent 2022. Onica by Rackspace Technology has exciting activities planned to include GameDay, breakout sessions, a fun, interactive in-booth experience, theater presentations, and networking events at booth 244 at The Expo at The Venetian in Las Vegas, NV, through December 1.

Check out the Rackspace Technology blog and follow us on LinkedIn for re:Invent insights and highlights of the AWS announcements, keynotes, and launches coming out of re:Invent this year.

For conference info, event registration, and a complete list of featured customers click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact

Natalie Silva

publicrelations@rackspace.com


