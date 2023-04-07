Join the Renq Finance Presale: Stage 4 at $5M+ with a Growth of $200K in the Last 24 Hours

RenQ Finance, a trailblazing all-in-one platform offering unparalleled solutions for crypto investors, is running a Stage 4 token presale from a total of 8 stages.

The RenQ community has been actively engaged in these presale stages, demonstrating a growing interest in avoiding centralized financial systems. RenQ Finance is at the forefront of this movement, leading the way toward a decentralized finance future.

The demand for RENQ tokens in RenQ Finance’s Stage 4 token presale has been increasing rapidly, with the tokens selling out even faster than in the previous stages. The project has already raised $5 million shortly after the launch of Stage 4, and this number continues to grow. In fact, in the past 24 hours alone, RENQ’s value has increased from $5 million to $5.2 million, representing an impressive growth of over $200K in just one day.

RenQ Finance has launched the fourth stage of its fundraising plan following the successful completion of stage 3. The project has already raised $5 million quickly since its launch. The latest update reveals that the Stage 4 fundraising has reached an impressive milestone, with $5M raised in total, including $200K in the last 24 hours.

RenQ Finance’s Stage 4 presale event has been met with tremendous enthusiasm from the cryptocurrency community as investors seek to participate in the platform’s growth.

Investors can purchase RenQ Finance’s native token, RENQ, during this stage, which provides access to a range of services and benefits on the platform. The RENQ token is currently priced at $0.035 USDT during the fourth stage of the presale. In the subsequent stage, the price for one RENQ token will increase to 0.04 USDT, and by the final stage, the token price will surge to $0.055.

RenQ Finance’s success in raising over $5 million to date is a testament to the platform’s commitment to innovation and the growing demand for decentralized finance solutions. RenQ Finance is poised to become a leading player in the DeFi space, offering a decentralized platform that empowers cryptocurrency traders worldwide.

It’s clear that RenQ Finance’s Stage 4 presale is attracting a lot of attention from investors, and the project’s upward trajectory shows no signs of slowing down.

How to Buy RENQ Token in the Presale Phase?

RenQ Finance’s RENQ token is an innovative digital asset that has attracted the attention of many investors in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. If you are considering investing in RENQ tokens, it is crucial to understand the process of purchasing and owning them.

The first step to investing in RENQ tokens is ensuring you have a supported wallet. Wallet Connect supports a wide range of wallets, and MetaMask is an excellent choice for desktop users. For mobile users, Trust Wallet is another great option. Once you have selected your chosen wallet, you can connect it to the RenQ Finance website.

After connecting your wallet, you can purchase RENQ tokens via one of the three options available on the website: buy with ETH, USDT, or a credit/debit card via Moonpay. Each option has advantages and disadvantages, ultimately depending on your preference.

If you buy RENQ tokens with ETH, you must ensure that there is enough ETH in your wallet to complete the transaction. The recommended amount is at least $20 worth of ETH. Once you have the required amount of ETH in your wallet, you can swap it for RENQ by clicking “Buy with ETH” and entering the desired amount of ETH you want to swap for RENQ. Your wallet provider will then ask you to confirm the transaction and show you the gas cost. It is essential to note that you must have ETH in your wallet to approve and endorse the transaction as gas fees for the Ethereum network.

Another option is if you buy RENQ tokens with USDT, you must ensure you have USDT for the amount you wish to purchase RENQ tokens in your wallet. You can then swap USDT for RENQ by clicking “Buy with USDT,” entering the desired amount of USDT you want to swap for RENQ, and clicking “Buy Now.” You will then be asked to approve the purchase twice, once for the USDT contract and once for the transaction amount. Always ensure that you go through both approval steps to complete the transaction.

If you are a new DeFi user and prefer to buy RENQ tokens with a credit/debit card, you can do so via Moonpay. It is essential to note that this option is not visible on the RenQ Finance website. You do not need to go through any verification or KYC process to buy RENQ tokens with a credit/debit card. To begin, visit Moonpay and follow the on-screen steps.

After purchasing RENQ tokens, you can check them on the RenQ Dashboard by clicking “Connect Wallet.” The dashboard will display the amount of RENQ tokens you own, and once the presale has concluded, you can claim your RENQ tokens via the Renq dashboard.

It is crucial to note that there will be no vesting period, and you will receive your tokens as soon as the presale ends.

