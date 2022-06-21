U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,763.19
    +88.35 (+2.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,426.90
    +538.12 (+1.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.97
    +316.62 (+2.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.97
    +39.27 (+2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.56
    +1.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.00
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    +0.26 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2770
    +0.0380 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1610
    +1.0760 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,433.76
    +721.06 (+3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.29
    +19.22 (+4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.84
    +26.03 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

Join secures new cash to build a 'decision-making' platform for construction

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Join, a decision-making platform for architecture, engineering, and construction, today closed a $16 million Series A round led by SignalFire with participation from Ironspring Ventures, Metaprop, Building Ventures, and Standard Ventures. The fresh capital, which brings the company's total raised to $30 million, will be put toward "doubling down" on market expansion and expanding Join's product, according to CEO Andrew Zukoski.

Join was launched in 2017. Zukoski, Drew Wolpert, Jim Forester, Ye Wang, and the rest of the founding team met through Flux Factory, a spinout of Google's experimental product lab, X (formerly Google X), where they developed technology that tracks and documents building construction decisions. Flux was the first company to spring out of X in 2014, but was mired in controversy when an architect sued both Flux and Google for allegedly stealing his ideas for architecture design software.

Zukoski hopes Join will have a quieter profile. "We envision a world in which teams are powered by trust and buildings are built on confidence," he told TechCrunch via email. "General contractors have to win work, plan it, and then execute it. One in ten projects is a financial disaster for general contractors. They have good systems for tracking and controlling execution. However, these systems don’t give them any visibility into the earlier phases, which have become more and more critical with the shift to collaborative delivery methods."

Zukoski positions Join as a replacement for the Excel and other email-based workflows that many construction stakeholders use to make decisions about projects. Most of the risk management for projects happens during the early phases, known as "preconstruction." But it often takes place across disparate spreadsheets, leading to disjointed communications.

Join takes data from Excel and other estimating tools and provides an ostensibly easier way to assess the impact of preconstruction decisions. For example, with Join, a user can ask "what if" questions and see the cost impact of an option in real time.

Join
Join

Image Credits: Join

"The major incumbents, like Procore and Autodesk, have built around the way that work was delivered 20 years ago, where the relationships between the owner, the architect, and the contractor resembled waterfall software development. Teams would design every detail of a building before getting any feedback on what it would cost. This is a primary cause for many projects being late and over budget," Zukoski said. "This has changed. Now, 80% of work is delivered through collaborative methods that engage design and construction early, allowing cost to inform design. This is a huge opportunity for construction, but means there is a huge need for collaboration during the preconstruction phase when these stakeholders are assembled."

Join delivers real-time data, decision history, and info via a dashboard where stakeholders can view it and respond to address potential warning signs. The platform includes visualization tools as well as timeline and budget planners, providing insights based on past project performance so that future ones can benefit.

"We're well-positioned both with the pandemic and with the technology slowdown," Zukosk said, pointing to a 2020 Autodesk survey showing that that poor decision making costs the construction industry $89 billion in avoidable rework, or redoing work that wasn't done correctly the first time. "As a whole, the construction industry is slower to adopt new technology, so there is a lot of room for growth with customers."

Indeed, technology in the construction sector is generally slow to grow. For example, a recent KPMG Canada survey found that three-quarter of construction companies in Canada rate their digital maturity as “fairly low.”

But Zukosk argues that the pandemic drove construction companies to embrace tech and new ways to work, spurring their interest in technology that makes contractors' jobs more efficient overall. To wit, Join has around 50 customers that have used the platform for health care facilities, research centers, affordable housing, and entertainment and sports complexes.

Underlining the demand for construction technology, investor funding in the U.S.-based sector reached a record $2.1 billion in 2021 -- more than a 100% increase from a year ago -- according to Construction Dive. Just recently, AI-powered construction management platform Buildots landed $60 million in a funding round. Meanwhile, Alice Technologies, a construction design platform, bagged $30 million in fresh capital to expand its platform.

Zukosk says that one of the goals with the cash from the Series A is to expand the size of Join's team from 52 to 75 by 2023. 

Recommended Stories

  • Kellogg To Split Into Three Companies - All You Need To Know

    Kellogg Co (NYSE: K) Board has approved a plan to separate its North American cereal and plant-based foods businesses through tax-free spin-offs. Those businesses collectively represented 20% of its net sales in 2021. The move is expected to result in three independent public companies, Global Snacking Co with $11.4 billion in net sales, North America Cereal Co with about $2.4 billion, and Plant Co with $340 million in sales. The three separate companies will focus on their distinct strategic pr

  • Hertz Makes First Settlement Offers to End False Arrest Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Corp. has offered to settle about three dozen cases filed by renters that say they were wrongly arrested for auto theft, the company said. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingMusk, Roubini and Goldman Warn of Rising US Recessi

  • AT&T Stock Shows Market Leadership With Jump To 91 RS Rating

    AT&T had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 86 to 91 Tuesday. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD's proprietary rating tracks market leadership with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score.

  • Juneteenth commercialization is ‘ridiculous’ and ‘inappropriate,’ professor says

    University of Southern California Marshall School of Business Professor Shaun Harper joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the commercialization of Juneteenth, race and corporate America, and the outlook for social justice.

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • Exclusive-Heir to McDonald's Russia craves success but Big Mac a 'big loss'

    Big Macs and McFlurrys may be off the menu at McDonald's successor restaurants in Russia, but the new firm has ambitious growth targets after it sold almost 120,000 burgers, a record, on its opening day, its chief executive told Reuters. McDonald's Corp has fully exited Russia, selling all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. Under new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," 50 restaurants in and around Moscow reopened on June 12 and June 13. Chief Executive Oleg Paroev is keen to add locations, but acknowledged the challenge of replacing some ingredients and suppliers, as well as dealing with other franchisees still using McDonald's branding.

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • LinkedIn CEO reveals the generational data behind the Great Reshuffle — and the Gen Z trend should frighten employers

    Ryan Roslansky has issued a word of warning to employers grappling with an intensifying battle for talent.

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • College grads are snaring high-paying jobs. How the labor shortage made way for better benefits

    College graduates get better jobs at higher pay, along with flexible hours, remote work and student debt repayment, as employers face worker shortages.

  • Australian Tesla-Supplier Targets First Lithium Shipment

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium miner in Australia that counts Tesla Inc. as a future customer said its first shipment of the key battery material from its flagship project is expected by the end of the year.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingMusk, Roub

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Cobalt Gets Cheaper as China’s Buyers Suffer From Battery Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Cobalt prices are crashing back to earth as sellers offer increasingly steep concessions to Chinese buyers who have turned cold on the battery metal as demand slumps in electric vehicles and smartphones.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just S

  • Tesla under pressure to boost wages to attract workers to German plant

    Electric carmaker Tesla is having to raise wages to attract employees to its new manufacturing plant outside Berlin, a top German union said, warning of a looming pay dispute among the workforce there. Recruitment at the company's so-called Gigafactory in Gruenheide, which began production in March 2022, is behind schedule, Birgit Dietze, a regional representative for IG Metall's branch for Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony, said in a statement. Many interested in switching to Tesla "earn significantly more in their current jobs at other automakers," she added.

  • 'This is headquarters for us': TD Bank CEO Leo Salom on local growth, remote work and recruiting tech talent

    TD Bank CEO Leo Salom weighs in on workforce issues and looks ahead to a generational wealth transfer he believes the banking industry needs to get ahead of.

  • UPDATE 3-Kellogg to focus on snacks with surprise three-way split

    Snack and cereal giant Kellogg said on Tuesday it would split into three independent companies, in the latest U.S. corporate overhaul aimed at simplifying its structure and focusing on expanding its snack business. Shares of the company, which began life in 1894 when W.K Kellogg created Corn Flakes and became known around the world for its breakfast cereals, jumped 6% in premarket trading. Its North American cereal unit and plant based segment, which includes brands such as MorningStar Farms, will be spun off to its shareholders in a tax-free transaction, the Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereal maker said.

  • How Much Tax Do You Pay on a Roth IRA Conversion?

    You’ll owe income taxes on all the money you convert to a Roth IRA in the year when you make the switch.