Join the Self-Care Revolution Started by the World’s First Doctor-Developed, Lab-Proven Arousal Gel

Cerē
·3 min read
Cerē
Cerē

After Five Years of Research, Cerē’s Physicians Introduce an Arousal Gel That Has Three Things Others Do Not - With Results That Speak for Themselves
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerē invites you to heat things up in the bedroom with the world’s first doctor-developed Enchantment Gel scientifically proven to please. Expertly crafted by globally recognized physician duo Dr. Amir Marashi and Dr. Kimberly Lovie, the Cerē collection pioneers the science-based self-love revolution. The physician-founded brand is the first to introduce a selection of sleek tools developed with a woman’s unique anatomy and physiology in mind. Cerē Enchantment Gel takes romance to the next level in a matter of minutes with a potent formulation featuring ingredients that promote clitoral blood flow.

“There are so many arousal gels and creams on the market, with an equally diverse collection of opinions as to whether or not they actually work or are safe to use,” shares Dr. Marashi, “Our formula is made with naturally-based compounds. We proved its efficacy by using ultrasound to analyze blood flow before and after using the gel. This allowed us to see the gel working in real time, on the sonogram screen. This is the first arousal gel to have its efficacy demonstrated with this technique.”

When it comes to the safety and efficacy of arousal gels, not every choice is created equal. To create their one-of-a-kind formula, Dr. Marashi - an OB/GYN and sexual medicine specialist - alongside Dr. Lovie - a Harvard and Yale-trained physician, chemist, and engineer - drew on over three decades of combined expertise. The finished gel, a product of five years of research, is a blend of pulse-pounding l-arginine and l-citrulline to increase blood flow, plus calming chamomile. They published a research study on their gel in a peer-reviewed medical journal. Dr. Lovie also presented these results to the medical community at the 23rd Annual Fall Scientific Meeting of the International Society for Sexual Medicine (ISSM)/ Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA) in Miami in 2022.

Cerē Enchantment Gel is the only formulation on the market that is:

  1. Physician-developed by top medical experts who are knowledgeable about female physiology, and are doing groundbreaking research on the clitoris.

  2. Lab-proven to increase blood flow, according to advanced ultrasound research that reveals consistent, proven results.

  3. pH-balanced and optimized for female reproductive health.

The luxurious Enchantment Gel ($67 for 1 fl.oz.) is designed to upgrade both solo and partner play for all genders. See why doctors all over the nation endorse Cerē pleasure products and shop the science-based collection at getcere.com. Follow @GetCere on Instagram for sexual wellness tips, sensational product releases, and exciting brand updates. Cerē - Enjoy yourself. Doctor’s orders.TM

About Cerē:

Cerē is pursuing an end to the pleasure gap with the first-ever pleasure product brand designed by physicians. Founded by Dr. Amir Marashi, an internationally acclaimed OB/GYN and vaginal surgeon, Cerē is helping people find and reach their most pleasurable parts, eradicate sexual shame, and put an end to orgasm inequity. Cerē’s pleasure tools were developed alongside Dr. Kimberly Lovie, a Harvard and Yale-trained physician, chemist and engineer, through a multi-faceted approach that leveraged their collective understanding of anatomy and engineering to put sexual health at the forefront of every person’s health. Shop the full offering at getcere.com. Follow @GetCere on Instagram for sexual wellness tips, sensational product releases, and exciting brand updates. Cerē - Enjoy yourself. Doctor’s orders.TM

Media Contact:

Jessica Kopach-Paulson
Paulson P2R Inc.
jessi@p2rinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/051065cc-487d-41f5-be36-1746c4bc4c60


