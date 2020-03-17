Join TC tomorrow at 9 am PT for a chat about the latest YC startup batch

Hello TechCrunch friends and family, tomorrow morning at 9 am Pacific Time we're gathering on Zoom for an in-depth chat about our favorite startups from the latest Y Combinator Demo Day. This year's installment of the twice-yearly startup event happened yesterday, a week early and online only.

Like many other things, Demo Day was adapted to a new format in the face of COVID-19 disruptions. Despite that, TechCrunch wrote a host of posts on the companies that presented (you can see our notes here), dug into a number of the startups individually (here and here, for example), and sat down with Y Combinator's CEO for an interview.

We're wrapping all of that with a group chat about the entire affair. We'd host this from the office in more regular years, but, it's 2020, and so we're all gathering on Zoom which means that everyone is invited to listen in.

Here are the details:

What? TechCrunch team chat about YC 2020 and all the coolest companies

When? 9 am Pacific Time

How long? About 30 minutes, give or take

Where? Here, on Zoom

Should I not mute myself and annoy everyone tuned in? No, please mute yourself

We're recording the chat, and plan to make it available to Extra Crunch subscribers shortly after we're done. But the main call is open to everyone, so add it to your calendar and we'll see you there.