Join Team TechCrunch at these speed networking sessions at Disrupt

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

Grab a red Sharpie, circle September 20 on your calendar (ooh, how old school), and get ready to jump start your TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 networking experience. Sure, Disrupt’s “official” run is September 21-23, but why wait to meet other movers and shakers in your specific tech category?

We’re hosting a series of speed networking sessions to get your Disrupt kicked off on Monday, September 20. These events will take place in CrunchMatch, our AI-powered platform that helps you find and connect with attendees on your must-meet list.

Pro Tip 1: If you purchased a pass, you received an email with instructions on how to access CrunchMatch. Yeah, you did.

Pro Tip 2: You still have time to buy your Disrupt 2021 pass for less than $100. Look through the Disrupt agenda and see all the programming, events and opportunity waiting for you.

We love free swag, and we’re pretty sure you do, too. So, we’ll randomly select one participant from each networking session to receive a TC swag bag. W00t!

Here are the meet and greets happening at Disrupt - Choose your category and kickstart your connections.

  • Peer-to-Peer: Investors Connect with your community of startup investors to share connections, insights and expertise.

  • Peer-to-Peer: Early-Stage Founders Meet the founders also launching at Disrupt to share insights and grow your support network.

  • The Full Stack: Meet the data analysts, engineers, hackers, data scientists, and software developers that power your tech.

  • BIPOC & Women of Disrupt (and their allies) We invite all women and BIPOC (and all allies) attending Disrupt to join us for this roundup to inspire one another and grow your network.

  • B2B 2 Connect: Are you working on products that make it easier for businesses to thrive? Meet and share ideas and others with the SaaS and Enterprise community.

  • DNA/Tech: Meet the scientists who are using technology and engineering to produce advancements in health and biology.

  • Planet/Impact: Passionate about making an impact on our planet? Join this networking session focused on sustainability, greentech and cleantech projects.

  • Money Matters: Network with the power brokers changing the face of financial services, banking and crypto.

  • Autonobot: Discover the builders automating our lives with robotics and hardware alongside the scientists creating the artificial intelligence that powers it all.

  • The Station: Share insights with people pushing the boundaries of mobility including drone technology, autonomous vehicles, and transportation.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 takes place on September 21-23, and these meet and greet sessions can help you hit the networking ground running. Make the most out of your TC Disrupt experience!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Disrupt 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency, to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- slipped 2% as of 11:05 a.m. EDT Monday in response to rumors that rival chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) could be mounting a challenge to Nvidia's dominance in graphic cards. As TechRadar reported this morning, a "leaked slide" from a presentation apparently authored by Intel describes the latter's plans to release "a new Intel Arc Alchemist GPU ... lining up in performance terms with [Nvidia's] RTX 3070" graphics processor -- and potentially at a lower price. Nvidia describes its GeForce RTX 3070 family as "the ultimate play" in graphics processors, suitable for "the most demanding games" -- and priced starting at $499.

  • Apple iPhone 13 event: What to expect

    Apple's iPhone 13 event kicks off Sept. 14. Here's what to expect from the big show.

  • Demand for Apple’s New Phones Could Surprise. What to Know About Tuesday’s Launch.

    The tech giant holds its "California Streaming" launch event next week. Analysts are talking mostly about the iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch 7.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Solana, Ethereum Or Dogecoin?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $5,000 to invest, would you put it on Solana, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) right now? Solana: 21.7% Ethereum: 42.8% Dogecoin: 35.5% See Also: How To Buy Solana Ethereum was trading

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 13th, 2021

    After a bullish day for the majors on Sunday avoiding the day’s pivot levels would support another breakout day ahead.

  • Apple live stream event: What time does iPhone launch start and how can I watch?

    Apple is about to announce a whole host of products, in a live stream event that is expected to include the first look at the iPhone 13, new Apple Watch Series 7 and updated AirPods. As with all of Apple’s events in the last year and a half, the launch will only exist as an online video – there will be no real life event in California or anywhere else. Instead, the video will probably run like all of Apple’s recent events, with a highly-produced and slick film showing its executives revealing its products.

  • Apple Launches New Phones Tomorrow. Here’s What You Need To Know.

    At its fall product event on Tuesday, the iPhone maker is also expected to introduce the next versions of its Apple Watch and AirPods.

  • Litecoin: Crypto price chaos after Walmart announcement turns out to be fake

    Cryptocurrency hoax described as massive ‘pump and dump’ scheme

  • Litecoin spikes 20% after hoax reports that Walmart would accept the cryptocurrency

    Holders of litecoin saw prices briefly surge Monday after Walmart said that it would accept the cryptocurrency as payment at its retail venues, delivering a major vote of confidence to digital assets broadly and specifically to a virtual coin that has largely been overshadowed by the likes of bitcoin and on the Ethereum blockchain.

  • Zoom Unveils Whiteboard Software, Encrypted Calls, Live Meeting Transcriptions

    The company is looking for new sources of growth as its pandemic boom slows down and competition in the virtual meeting segment heats up.

  • Cisco Is On a Roll. It’s Make or Break Time for the Stock.

    In a crowded week, the most important moment for tech investors is likely to be Cisco’s first analyst meeting in four years.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Analyst Day Slated For Sept. 15 Amid Shift To Software, Services

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Vibrations could ruin the camera in your iPhone, Apple warns

    Vibrations could damage the iPhone’s camera, Apple has warned its users. The warning relates specifically to some kinds of iPhones: those with optical image stabilisation or closed-loop autofocus, two technologies that are built into the phones to allow them to take better pictures. Optical image stabilisation works by allowing the iPone to sense when it is moving, and move the lens with it, so that the effect of any movement will be limited and the image will not be blurry.

  • Apple shares recover ground after Epic ruling slide

    The court issued a permanent injunction that would let app developers route players to alternative platforms to make payments, allowing them to avoid Apple's 30% App Store fees. Analysts said that while the ruling had the potential to eat into Apple's services revenue, a big driver of growth in recent years, any hit was still unclear, would be spaced out in time and liable to be only a small fraction of overall income. "In the end, I expect this to have at most a 2% headwind to overall revenue and 4% to earnings," said Gene Munster, managing partner at tech-centric VC firm Loup Ventures.

  • Square will let Cash App users make in-store payments with mobile wallet

    Square Inc. plans to let users of its Cash App mobile wallet make purchases with the app when shopping at merchants who use its payment-processing technology, as the fintech company looks to drive more integrations between the consumer and seller portions of its business.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bears Eyeing a Return to sub-$40,000…

    It’s been a particularly bearish start to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market. Failure to revisit $46,000 levels would leave Bitcoin and the broader market in the deep red…

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Deutsche Telekom Ups Stake To 48.4% In Softbank Deal

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Epic Files Appeal After Loss to Apple in App Store Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. filed a notice of appeal Sunday following a judge’s decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers mostly sided with Apple, rejecting Epic’s claims that the iPhone maker is a monopoly. She also didn’t rule that Apple needs to restore Fortnite, Epic’s hit game at the center of the lawsuit, to the App Store or Epic’s Apple developer account. She also rejected the need for third-party App Stores and didn’t force Apple t

  • iPhone 13 and Pro Max: Rumours and everything we know so far

    Apple is about to release the iPhone 13. While it has not said specifically that the event is for the iPhone – and the release was delayed into October, last year – it almost certainly will be the launch of the new handset. While we’ve been referring to it as the iPhone 13 – and will continue to do so – there’s no guarantee that’s what it will be called.