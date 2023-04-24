Join us at Roadshow Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Australia 2023

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim to market Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism to Australian travel professionals, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Australia will host the 'Roadshow Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Australia 2023' to enhance engagement and create business opportunities between Australian and Vietnamese travel businesses to meet, share insights, and discuss tourism partnerships.

1. Roadshow Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Sydney:

- Time: 17h00 – 19h30, May 12nd, 2023 (Friday)

- Venue: The Jackson Sydney Harbor Luxury Cruise, No. 01 King Street, Darling Harbor, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.

2. Roadshow Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Melbourne:

- Time: 17h00 – 19h30, May 15th, 2023 (Monday)

- Venue: Conference Hall, Crown Promenade Melbourne, 08 Whiteman Street, Southbank, VIC 3006, Australia.

Agenda:

17h00 – 17h30: Welcome Delegates; Vietnamese Cultural & Musical Performances

17h30 – 18h00: B2B Meetings

18h00 – 18h45:

+ Remarks by Leader of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Australia

+ Presentation of Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City's Tourism Products & Services

18h45 – 19h30: Dinner, Lucky Draw and Art Performances.

Join us to meet the leading travel companies and hotels of Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism:

Vietnam Airlines

Ben Thanh Tourist

TST Tourist

Vido Tour

Saco Travel

Blue Sky Travel

AB Travel

Capella Cruise

Lux Travel

Mr Linh's Adventure

L'Alya Ninh Van Bay

Bliss Hoi An Resort & Wellness

Alma Cam Ranh

Best Western Premier Marvella Nha Trang

EzyRemit

And many more!

For more information, please contact:

Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center

Email: info@visithcmc.vn

Website: www.visithcmc.vn

