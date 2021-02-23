Building Partnerships for Peace based on Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity, and Universal Values

Washington, DC, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIA ALERT

From Pandemic to Peace: Join World Leaders and 1 Million+ Global Participants for the 5th Rally of Hope Online

THEME: Building Partnerships for Peace based on

Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity, and Universal Values

With global challenges such as COVID-19, poverty and inequality, race relations, international security, and global economic downturn, what can we do to facilitate meaningful change in our lives, families, communities and the world?

When: Saturday, February 27, 2021, 7:30 p.m. EST, USA (Live broadcast from South Korea)

What: The Rally of Hope is a live-streamed online production using state-of-the-art augmented reality technology to connect millions of global viewers featuring world-class speakers and captivating entertainment. The Rally of Hope is uplifting, actionable and faith-based.

Why: This new and unique program empowers everyday citizens seeking to make a difference globally, in their communities, families and personal lives, by transcending political, religious, racial and ideological boundaries to effect meaningful change. Anyone can become part of this transformational movement of presidents and first ladies, parliamentarians, faith leaders, media professionals, scholars, business leaders and citizens like you who embrace freedom, peace, and unity. Hear from globally renowned speakers, including heads of state, two Nobel Peace Prize laureates, and a COVID-19 vaccine developer, who will share real solutions to our most critical challenges as a human community.

Who: The 5th Rally of Hope online is sponsored by the Universal Peace Federation. (upf.org)

Keynote Speakers: Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari; Cape Verde President Jorge Carlos Fonseca; Guyana Prime Minister Mark Phillips; United Nations World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley; City of Refuge Church Bishop Noel Jones; South Africa President F. W. de Klerk (1989-1994); India Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari (2007-2017); Oxford Vaccine co-developer Dr. Sarah Gilbert; and East Timor President Xanana Gusmão (2002-2007). UPF co-founder Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon will offer a special message of hope in her Founder’s Address.

Story continues

Where: You can access the Rally of Hope through any smart device, streaming live on social media platforms, and at http://www.rallyofhope.us

Media

Attachment

CONTACT: Larry Moffitt Universal Peace Federation USA 202-669-0387 lmoffitt@us.upf.org



