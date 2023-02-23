U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.50
    +15.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,150.00
    +71.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,182.50
    +85.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.00
    +5.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.45
    +0.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.50
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    -0.14 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    -0.91 (-3.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9120
    +0.0500 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,302.18
    +189.59 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.68
    +5.05 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,898.47
    -32.16 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

JoinedUp Grows Bookings 75% Year-Over-Year

·4 min read

JoinedUp technology managing international shift-based workforces, boosting productivity 27% and increasing bottom line by 35%

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JoinedUp, the leading provider of software to manage the growing shift-based workforce, has grown its bookings 75% year-over-year. JoinedUp attributes its growth to the heightened demand for shift-based labor across country lines and the desire to increase efficiencies in managing this critical workforce segment.

Beeline (PRNewsfoto/Beeline)
Beeline (PRNewsfoto/Beeline)

In 2022, the company moved to a global focus and entered new vertical markets. With a strong foundation in the United Kingdom of both staffing firms and enterprise customers, JoinedUp has successfully grown its footprint to now serve clients in the Netherlands, Germany, and the United States. Additionally, over the past year the company has expanded into new industries, most notably hospitality and logistics.

"In our current era of work, businesses are increasingly relying on temporary shift-based labor to fully staff their operations and meet fluctuating customer demands across country lines," said Autumn Vaupel, Chief Operating Officer, Beeline. "International companies face the challenge of managing this segment of the workforce with multiple time zones, currencies, compliance, and labor laws. We attribute JoinedUp's recent growth to companies taking action to automate the management of shift-based labor to increase efficiencies, save costs, and build their brand reputation."

The company is on pace to double its client roster in 2023. JoinedUp is experiencing 99% client retention and in many cases has doubled the contract length of renewed client engagements.

As a result of using the JoinedUp platform:

  • Payroll takes 30 minutes vs. 2 days

  • Worker payroll inquiries decrease by 90%

  • Recruiters save 12 hours a week

  • Productivity is increased by an average of 27%, with one client recently sharing a 400% increase in productivity

  • Admin time is reduced by as much as 90%

  • 100% clear and compliant audit trail

  • 100% accurate calculation of worker benefits

  • Staffing firms grow 35% without adding headcount

One global staffing firm shared, "Time spent on data entry and admin tasks like scheduling, payroll, and pay dispute resolution has been slashed with JoinedUp. This means our consultants spend more time with our candidates and clients ensuring we provide a reliable, high-quality, and valuable service. The solution is now a critical part of our growth strategy in temp staffing."

"The evolution of the workforce is picking up speed, and the technology that supports it must as well," Vaupel said. "Beeline is constantly evolving its technology for the future of work. Whether it's the addition of Utmost to deliver total talent intelligence or JoinedUp's technology to meet the high-volume needs of variable scheduling demands, we continue to stay ahead of what's needed to manage the entire workforce."

JoinedUp will be attending Staffing Industry Analysts' Executive Forum North America from 6-9 March 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. At the event, the team will address current trends and challenges in the shift-based workforce space and discuss how this segment continues to grow in influence as a strategic part of the overall workforce. For more information about JoinedUp at SIA Exec Forum, please email Kathy Gans at kathy.gans@joinedup.com.

JoinedUp is also attending the Recruitment Agency Expo from 15-16 March 2023 at ExCeL London, UK. The team will discuss how JoinedUp's technology supports staffing agencies to better manage their shift-based portfolio, reducing stress when managing high-volumes of temporary workers. For more information about JoinedUp at this event, please email Ian Shaw at ian.shaw@joinedup.com.

About JoinedUp

JoinedUp by Beeline delivers a platform built specifically for the growing and dynamic world of the shift-based workforce. Its cloud-based tools more efficiently connect recruiters, workers, and companies to drive real-time visibility, productivity and engagement, ultimately filling more shifts faster.

The platform is built by staffing experts who understand shift-based workers and recognize the need for companies to more effectively handle the hiring and management of shift workers at scale and volume.

More than 200 brands use JoinedUp to manage $2.5 billion in temporary labor spend and more than two million shift hours every year. As part of Beeline Extended Workforce Platform, JoinedUp's visibility into shift-based labor integrates with insights into all other non-employee and employee segments to deliver total talent visibility through one platform.

To learn more, visit www.joinedup.com.

Contacts:
Jessica Ashcraft
Global Vice President of Marketing, Beeline 
marketing@beeline.com

Ann Warren 
awarren@clearedgemarketing.com 
+1.770.328.8384

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joinedup-grows-bookings-75-year-over-year-301754006.html

SOURCE Beeline

Recommended Stories

  • Can I Retire at 55 With $3 Million?

    If you plan on having $3 million in savings by the time you turn 55 and you're wondering if you can retire on that amount, then there are some things to consider. From understanding what your costs will be in … Continue reading → The post Is $3 Million Enough to Retire at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Highly paid oil rig worker merits overtime, U.S. Supreme Court says

    An oil rig supervisor who earned more than $200,000 a year working for Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is entitled to overtime pay, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a decision with costly implications for the oil and gas industry. The court in a 6-3 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan decided that because the rig supervisor, Michael Hewitt, was paid a daily rate of $963 and not a salary, an overtime pay exemption in federal wage law for highly paid workers did not apply to him. The justices affirmed a 2021 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Helix must face Hewitt's 2017 lawsuit seeking overtime pay.

  • 401(k) nest eggs plunged 20% in 2022 — but does 1 more year of work really make a big difference in retirement safety? Here's the answer you may not want to hear

    Silver linings all around.

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Judge asks if Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay hangs on a legal 'kill shot'

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -A trial challenging Elon Musk's $56 billion pay at Tesla Inc may hang on whether a single material misleading disclosure to shareholders would void the compensation plan, which the judge hearing the dispute called "a kill shot." At Tuesday's closing arguments in a Delaware court, a judge pressed lawyers representing Tesla directors and the investor challenging Musk's pay over whether the company's explosive growth outweighed misleading disclosures about the pay plan in 2018. The arguments followed a five-day trial in November in the Court of Chancery that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve.

  • Rolls-Royce Surges After CEO Vows Higher Returns in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc surged the most in more than two years after new Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic embarked on a strategic review, saying the UK engineering firm has underperformed financially for years.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineChi

  • Amazon employees push back on return-to-office plan

    CEO Andy Jassy's memo announcing the policy change came as a surprise to employees when it was posted internally on the company's website Friday.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations tumble — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Walmart Has Bad News for Cash-Strapped Customers

    Walmart is proceeding with caution. The world's largest retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.21, but issued a muted full-year profit forecast as it cautioned that consumers will continue to spend conservatively in a slowing economy. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said higher-income customers made up nearly half its sales gains over the fourth quarter, a surprising change from the retailer's traditional lower-income cohort, as inflation skyrocketed and consumer spending waned.

  • Unisys can question former execs who jumped to rival Atos - U.S. judge

    Two former executives at technology services company Unisys Corp must answer questions about their move to join an industry rival, as a U.S. court weighs a trade secrets lawsuit that seeks to place curbs on their new employment at Atos SE, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond's order in Philadelphia federal court granted a request by Unisys to depose Leon Gilbert and Michael McGarvey, former leaders of Unisys' "digital workplace solutions" business unit.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • McKinsey to cut 2,000 jobs in one of its biggest layoffs - Bloomberg News

    The report said the move is expected to focus on support staff who do not have direct contact with clients of the company, known for advising businesses on a variety of projects including layoffs. The Bloomberg report said the layoffs are a part of Project Magnolia, which the consulting firm hopes will help preserve the compensation pool of its partners. It added that McKinsey is looking to restructure how it organizes its support teams to centralize some of the roles.

  • These investors think you need $3 million to retire at least — do you?

    Retirement Tip of the Week: Don’t go by surveys or general rules of thumb to decide how much you need to retire. Many workers stress over the “right” number to save for retirement. Want more actionable tips for your retirement savings journey?

  • Raytheon says can support mid-50 Airbus A320 output, backs Boeing target

    Aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp can support a monthly production rate in the mid-50s range for Airbus SE's A320 aircraft this year, a target that appears slightly below the planemaker's planned output hike. Airbus' current output rate stands at 45 A320neo-family jets and the company plans to exit the year at a fraction below 60 a month - a rare one-third hike seen in aerospace, Reuters reported last week, citing industry sources. Speaking at a Barclays conference on Wednesday, Raytheon Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes backed Airbus rival Boeing Co's planned 737 MAX jet production hike.

  • Alibaba Restructures Local Consumer Business To Combat Meituan And Douyin Rivalry

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) consolidated certain operations in its local consumer services segment to cope with increased competition. Alibaba looked to merge its Koubei restaurant review feature into the Amap app, which provides a mobile digital map, navigation, real-time traffic information, and a ride-hailing aggregator, SCMP reports. Koubei head Zhang Liang will report directly to Amap CEO Liu Zhenfei instead of local consumer services group head Yu Yongfu. Alibaba's local con

  • Tesla Board Misrepresented Musk’s $55 Billion Pay Package, Judge Told

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. directors misrepresented a $55 billion pay package they recommended for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, a lawyer for shareholders said in closing trial arguments in a suit challenging Musk’s compensation. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineChin

  • Brexit to blame for supermarket fruit and veg rationing, says retail chief - live updates

    Britain only has itself and Brexit to blame for food shortages in stores, the former head of Sainsbury's has said.

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This Earnings Report In Focus

    This LNG giant reports earnings with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.