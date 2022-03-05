U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.67 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.6810 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,155.32
    -1,904.69 (-4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Joining Apple and others, Microsoft stops sales in Russia amid invasion: 'We stand with Ukraine'

Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Microsoft announced it has suspended all new sales in Russia in order to further aid Ukraine in the war.

Microsoft's statement, released Friday, said the company is working closely with the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom to coordinate with government sanctions against Russia.

The decision comes after several companies stopped sales and doing business in Russia including Apple, Nike, Toyota, Honda and Volkswagen. Microsoft also said they've helped protect Ukraine's cybersecurity against Russia's attacks. The company has acted against Russian measures targeting more than 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organizations, Microsoft president Brad Smith said in the statement.

Companies boycotting sales in Russia: From soccer to iPhones to cats, here are some sanctions, boycotts placed on Russia

Live updates in Ukraine: Evacuations in Ukraine halted after Russian cease-fire broken; Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns

"We have also acted against cyberattacks targeting several additional civilian sites. We have publicly raised our concerns that these attacks against civilians violate the Geneva Convention," he said.

The Microsoft Philanthropies and UN Affairs teams are also working closely with the International Committee of the Red Cross to aid refugees by providing technology and financial support and "are defending these groups from ongoing cyberattacks," Smith said.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights is reporting that 32 children were killed and 70 injured since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began. As of this morning, evacuations of civilians in the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast have stopped amid reports of continued shelling by Russian troops that violated a cease-fire.

"Like so many others, we stand with Ukraine in calling for the restoration of peace, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and the protection of its people," Smith said.

More tech companies will likely follow suit in banning sales to Russia, said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives in a note to investors Friday. And most companies wouldn't take a major hit, he said.

"If the US tech world pulled the plug on Russia it would have a 1%-2% revenue impact in a worst case scenario," Ives said. "This is a move the Street would gladly applaud given the heartbreaking Ukraine invasion by Russia that is playing out in front of the world's eyes."

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Microsoft suspends sales in Russia amid Ukraine invasion

Recommended Stories

  • How companies can put an end to Putin

    The list of companies standing up to Putin is long and getting longer by the hour.

  • Chinese companies could be delisted 'as early as 2024': SEC Chair

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges.

  • Ukraine Update: Putin Issues Fresh Warning to Kyiv on Statehood

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin repeated his warnings to Ukraine as leaders there urge a NATO no-fly zone over the country and further weapons to be sent to help it repel the Russian invasion.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesUkraine Update: Putin Issues Fresh Wa

  • Russian commanders killed after taking risks amid frustration at stalled advance

    Senior Russian commanders are being killed as they push forward to “impose their personality” on the stalled advance into Ukraine, a Western official said on Friday.

  • Mobile phones are Putin’s ‘biggest weakness and will bring him down’ ex ambassador claims

    ‘The truth is going to get in and Putin can’t stop it’, he said

  • Nuke-proof ‘doomsday plane’ spotted flying over Nebraska

    Reports have surfaced that the U.S. Air Force’s “doomsday plane” was spotted running a brief training mission at the end of February. The mission ran for four hours and took place following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement that Russia’s nuclear forces were on high alert. The “doomsday plane” is a modified Boeing 747 built to … The post Nuke-proof ‘doomsday plane’ spotted flying over Nebraska appeared first on BGR.

  • How Putin's war in Ukraine could end

    Russia's invasion could destroy Ukraine's sovereignty or Vladimir Putin’s regime. The outlines of a solution that leaves both intact are murkier.The big picture: Putin has failed to force a quick capitulation from Kyiv. Now, even if he ultimately succeeds in removing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he'll almost certainly face a prolonged, well-armed and motivated insurgency — a bad outcome for Russia and a worse one for Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subs

  • Russian Tycoon Mordashov Transfers $1.4 Billion TUI Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov shuffled his $1.4 billion holding in TUI AG, part of a series of transactions in the past week after he was slapped with European Union sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesUkraine Update: Putin Issues Fresh Warning

  • Stock Market’s ‘Denial Trade’ on Russian Invasion Is Buckling

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity markets have come round to the idea that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have long-term consequences for the global economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesUkraine Update: Putin Issues Fresh Warning to Kyiv on StatehoodEuropean stocks slumped

  • What people get wrong about U.S. energy independence

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman examines the legitimacy of claims around the United States' energy independence, the demand for oil in global markets, and rising gas prices.

  • This Social Security tax is a scandal hiding in plain sight

    There's a good chance you're paying something extra to Uncle Sam than you may not have anticipated.

  • Anti-aircraft missiles Germany offered Ukraine don't work

    German plans to send thousands of anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine have been hit after it emerged some of them don’t work.

  • What a Ukrainian cannon on a bridge might tell us about what happened there

    Tactically, sending in U.S. howitzers to stop such an advance using direct fire would directly go against U.S. military doctrine.

  • Fed Chairman Powell: 'We should have moved earlier'

    The Federal Reserve’s top figure said Thursday that the central bank should have acted sooner to pull back on its pandemic-era stimulus and get ahead of rising inflation.

  • ‘We need to increase oil & gas output immediately,’ Elon Musk says as Ukraine crisis jolts U.S. crude to 2008 high

    Elon Musk voiced an unusual stance for an electric-vehicle executive on Friday. Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) chief executive said the U.S. needs to immediately increase production of oil and gas in a tweet late Friday, which runs against the grain of the EV maker’s own green-energy business initiatives. “Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately,” Musk tweeted Friday.

  • White House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress Fumes

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is weighing a ban on U.S. imports of Russian crude oil as Congress races toward passing such a restriction to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesUkraine Update: Putin Issues Fresh Warni

  • How Europe could quickly cut its Russian gas use by a third

    The EU continues to spend hundreds of millions of dollars per day on gas imports from Russia, even as European sanctions kick in and a growing list of Western energy companies cut their ties to Russian oil and gas producers. Gas is Russian president Vladimir Putin’s most important source of financing, and cutting off imports would deal a devastating blow to his war effort. The trouble is, Russia supplies about 45% of Europe’s gas, which remains an indispensable fuel for electricity, building heat, and factories—and there are few good alternatives to replace it.

  • Coinbase, Under Pressure, Faces a Difficult Balancing Act

    Coinbase , the prominent platform for buying and selling bitcoin and other digital currencies, is discovering the flip side of popularity. The U.S., the European Union, the U.K. and their allies have imposed financial and economic sanctions on Russia, President Vladimir Putin and the oligarchs close to him because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine . Faced with this financial strangulation, many experts say, the ultra-rich Russians and their families will transfer their assets to crypto to circumvent the sanctions.

  • ‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

    Russian president warns outside intervention mean ‘consequences greater than any you have faced in history’

  • SEC Chair: Roughly 250 Chinese companies could be delisted 'as early as 2024'

    SEC chair Gary Gensler offered an update on the push to delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges if they don't open their books.