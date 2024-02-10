Joint campaign targets outdoor manufacturing companies

Feb. 10—CUMBERLAND — Allegany and Garrett counties have partnered to launch a marketing campaign to help in attracting lifestyle manufacturing companies to Western Maryland.

The regional business and workforce attraction initiative, announced in a joint press release this week, is titled "Make it. In the Mountains." The effort includes a newly created website, MakeItInTheMountains.com.

Officials in the tourism departments of both counties have been pursuing plans that would capitalize on the outdoor features in Western Maryland, which include mountain vistas, numerous trails, state parks, lakes and rivers offering year-round outdoor activities.

The federal Appalachian Regional Commission awarded Allegany and Garrett counties and the Maryland Department of Commerce a $75,000 grant for their combined effort — Elevating the Outdoors: A Regional Approach to Growing Western Maryland's Outdoor Economy. The funding was designed to promote regional recruitment and a strategic plan to attract outdoor recreation/lifestyle manufacturing to locate, expand and grow in Western Maryland.

"We are excited to see the launch of this new initiative, which highlights the benefits of doing business in Western Maryland," said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. "The work being done between these two counties will raise awareness of the region's strengths while driving business investment and tourism spending dollars in the area."

A Maryland Outdoor Recreation Economic Commission report released in 2019 supported the idea of attracting outdoor lifestyle manufacturers, such as kayak, boat, bicycle, and ATV companies, to locate and grow in Maryland.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for our two counties, which have an excellent history of collaboration and working together, to further our marketing to manufacturing companies that fit in the outdoor recreational space," said Paul C. Edwards, Garrett County commissioner. "There is no better place in the entire state of Maryland to try to attract companies that rely on quality outdoor assets for their products, as well as have a need for high quality and dedicated employees."

To further the effort, it was announced in November that a $1.4 million grant was awarded to establish an Outdoor Recreational Economy Institute at Frostburg State University to serve as a catalyst for outdoor engagement with interested companies.

Allegany and Garrett counties are home to 170,000 acres of state parks and state forests, which account for 31% of all public acreage owned by the state. The counties have over 500 miles of developed trail systems, one national park, three state forests and 12 state parks.

Attractions in the region include Deep Creek Lake with jet skiing, fishing, sailing, kayaking, water skiing and boating, Savage River, Savage River reservoir, North Branch Potomac River, Jennings Randolph Lake, Rocky Gap State Park and the Youghiogheny River.

"This campaign has empowered Allegany and Garrett counties to utilize their access to natural resources as a powerful marketing tool for economic development," said Ashli Workman, director of Tourism for Allegany County. "Allegany and Garrett counties are working together on a regional scale to attract business and workforce development, utilizing one of our common strengths, the outdoors."

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.