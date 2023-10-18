Joint CEO & Executive Director of Bioxyne Picks Up 3.3% More Stock

Potential Bioxyne Limited (ASX:BXN) shareholders may wish to note that the Joint CEO & Executive Director, Samuel Watson, recently bought AU$250k worth of stock, paying AU$0.012 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bioxyne

In fact, the recent purchase by Samuel Watson was the biggest purchase of Bioxyne shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.011). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Bioxyne insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Bioxyne insiders own 60% of the company, currently worth about AU$13m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bioxyne Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Bioxyne. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Bioxyne (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

