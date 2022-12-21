U.S. markets open in 8 hours 54 minutes

·4 min read
Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley and US military personnel recognized for their leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pentagon: In the past three years, American military personnel has tirelessly defended and supported the country while themselves in danger of contracting COVID-19 and, sadly, in many cases losing their lives in the line of duty. Military families have also suffered throughout this pandemic. However, they supported the selfless act of their loved ones in the uniform who devoted their lives to protecting Americans from the complication of this devastating viral disease and helping with vaccinations and care of millions of their compatriots.

Today at the Pentagon, US Military personnel and the 20th Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley were recognized by two non-profit organizations, Brain Mapping Foundation (BMF) and Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT). Over two decades, BMF and SBMT have been at the forefront of providing access to cutting-edge care for veterans and wounded soldiers through pioneering medical innovation and neurotechnology research.

“It is our honor to show our gratitude to US military personnel and their families and thank General Milley for his leadership during this brutal pandemic for their valor and bravery, which has been leading to saving millions of our compatriots,” said Dr. Babak Kateb, Founding Chairman of the Board and CEO of SBMT, and President of BMF.

BMF and SBMT have been at the forefront of fast-tracking therapeutics and diagnostics; some of these are immunotherapy, stem cell therapy, AI-based robotics prosthetic devices, nanomedicine, neurophotonics, brain mapping and multi-spectral imaging for neurological spine and neuropsychiatric disorders such as PTSD, brain cancer, and spinal trauma, as well as suicide prevention, opioid addiction treatments, neuro-regeneration and rehabilitation.

“We are here at the Pentagon in person to assure General Milley, the US military personnel, and our fellow Americans that we are relentlessly supporting our troops and working 24/7 to ensure they have access to the game-changing and cutting-edge therapeutics,” said Dr. Vicky Yamamoto, 20th President, Executive Director of SBMT, and chairwoman of the SBMT-COVID19 global task force.

SBMT and BMF created a task force and tackled COVID-19 pandemic through science, technology, innovation, and policy, and endorsed California Proposition 14. SBMT was instrumental in the passage of Proposition 14, which provides $5.5B in total to continue stem cell research, including $1.5B for the support of research and development of treatments for neurological disorders. The BMF also donated PPE and food to the local hospitals and published a landmark review position paper on COVID-19 in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease warning about post-COVID-19 brain disorders.

Drs. Vicky Yamamoto (20th President of SBMT-chairwoman of award committee), Babak Kateb (founding chairman and CEO of SBMT and President of BMF), Ret. Colonel Michael Roy (10th President of SBMT/Co-chair of military medicine subcommittee), Deborah Zelinsky (SBMT board; chair of visual processing subcommittee), Keerthy Sunder (SBMT Board, Co-chair of psychiatry and psychedelic subcommittees), where part of the selection committee and the award was presented by Drs. Babak Kateb and Vicky Yamamoto to General Milley on December 19th, 2022, at the Pentagon.

The 2023 (20th) Annual World Congress of SBMT (Brain, Spine and Mental Health) is scheduled to be held at the LA Convention Center on Feb 16th-19th, 2023, with near 900 invited speakers covering the latest neurotech innovations for neurological disorders including Bioskills/cadaver labs: www.WorldBrainMapping.org and the 20th Gathering for Cure Gala of Brain Mapping Foundation is scheduled to be held at Intercontinental Hotel on Friday, February 17th, 2023: https://www.worldbrainmapping.org/Annual-Awards-Gala/

About SBMT:

The Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) is a non-profit society organized to encourage basic and clinical scientists interested in brain mapping, engineering, stem cell, nanotechnology, imaging, and medical devices to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of patients afflicted with neurological disorders.

This Society promotes public welfare and improves patient care by translating new technologies/therapies into lifesaving diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. SBMT is committed to excellence in education and scientific discovery. The Society achieves its mission through multidisciplinary collaborations with government agencies, patient advocacy groups, educational institutes, and industry, as well as a philanthropic organization: www.WorldBrainMapping.org

About BMF:

The Brain Mapping Foundation (BMF) is a non-profit 501c3 charitable organization established to facilitate multidisciplinary brain and spinal cord research and expedite the integration and translation of cutting-edge technologies into neuroscience. BMF is focused on translating state-of-the-art technologies from the space and defense industries into neuroscience to bring the most advanced medicine to wounded warriors as well as civilians: https://www.worldbrainmapping.org/Annual-Awards-Gala/

Media Contact:

Dr. Joe F. Bolanos
Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics
COO
Cell: 661-607-5607
Office: 310-500-6196
Joe.Bolanos@brainmappingfoundation.org | www.worldbrainmapping.org

Jessica Kopach-Paulson
P2R Inc.
Email: jessi@p2rinc.com
W: P2Rinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42ad1a3a-f305-4ef8-943c-b331d5c06705


