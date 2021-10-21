U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.75
    -12.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,371.00
    -106.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,342.75
    -34.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.10
    -9.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.74
    -0.68 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.24 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.02
    +0.32 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0480
    -0.2810 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,646.54
    +1,762.12 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,559.14
    +78.33 (+5.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,185.62
    -37.48 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 297,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 4th to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

The Joint Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after the market close. President and CEO Peter D. Holt and CFO Jake Singleton will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss the results.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing (765) 507-2604 or (844) 464-3931 and referencing code 3834499 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.

The live webcast of the call with accompanying slide presentation can be accessed in the IR events section https://ir.thejoint.com/events and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing (404) 537-3406 or (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 3834499.

About The Joint Chiropractic
The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times "Top 200+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

Business Structure
The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Contact Information

Media Contact: Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com
Investor Contact: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, thejoint@lhai.com


Recommended Stories

