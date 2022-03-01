U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

The Joint Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

The Joint Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • JYNT
The Joint Corp.
The Joint Corp.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced that management plans to present and conduct one-on-one meetings at these conferences in March 2022.

March 10th:

D.A. Davidson 5th Annual Consumer Growth Conference

1:15PM PT/ 4:15 PM ET

Virtual Fireside Chat & 1x1 meetings

March 14th- 15th:

34th Annual Roth Conference

In-person 1x1 meetings

Presentation materials will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company’s website. Interested parties may contact their representatives at the above firms to arrange meetings at the respective events.

About The Joint Chiropractic
The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 700 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure
The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

Contact Information
Media Contact: Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp., margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com
Investor Contact: Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, thejoint@lhai.com


