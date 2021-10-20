U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

JOINT INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Is Investigating Joint Corp. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Block & Leviton LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Joint Corp. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/jynt.

What is this all about?

On October 7, 2021, The Bear Cave issued a report alleging problems at Joint Corp., indicating that the franchisor of chiropractic clinics has been re-acquiring struggling clinics, may be using an undisclosed related party to make loans to franchises, and has been overbilling customers.

On this news, shares of Joint fell over 10% in intraday trading on October 7, 2021.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Joint Corp. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com


