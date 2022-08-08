Joint Pain Injections Market Expands due to Rising Prevalence of Knee-related Diseases, States TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Players are expected to gain profitable prospects in Asia Pacific owing to rising patient population and increasing availability of treatment in the region

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global joint pain injections market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2031, as per a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



The TMR report offers 360-degree analysis of the global joint pain injections market. As a result, readers are provided access to valuable information on the growth drivers, growth restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key market segments in joint pain injections.

Key players in the joint pain injections market are increasing efforts to develop next-gen products. Thus, they are seen investing in R&D projects, state analysts of a TMR study on the future market outlook for joint pain injections.

Joint Pain Injections Market: Key Findings

Owing to rising issues of joint pain in arthritis patients, the problem of decreased mobility as well as impairment is being increasingly observed in these patients, note analysts of a TMR study on the joint pain injections market. The presently available therapy solutions focus majorly on pain management and alleviation of symptom, hence they seem to be insufficient. Moreover, there are no drugs in order to stop or reverse the arthritis progression. Rise in the need for novel treatment solutions for joint pain owing to the inefficiency of the present medication options is fueling the expansion opportunities in the global joint pain injections market.

Injections of placental tissue matrix and platelet-rich plasma are gaining impetus owing to their effectiveness in decreasing the rate of pain, inflammation, and infection at the site of joints. Such factors are projected to drive the growth opportunities in the global joint pain injections market.

Government authorities of several developed and developing nations across the globe are increasing financial support for different R&Ds focused on the development and manufacturing of effective and inexpensive medications. This factor is expected to result into sizable growth opportunities in the joint pain injections market, which is prognosticated to gain a valuation of US$ 9.8 Bn by the end of forecast period.



Joint Pain Injections Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the cases of arthritis globally is boosting the demand for joint pain injections, notes joint pain injections market demand analysis by TMR

The rise in understanding among global people about joint issues is creating notable business opportunities in the global joint pain injections market

Surge in the global older population and major unmet medical needs across the globe are fueling the growth avenues in the market for joint pain injections



Joint Pain Injections Market: Regional Analysis

The joint pain injections market in North America is estimated to attract promising growth opportunities during the forecast period owing to many factors including a rise in the adoption of viscosupplementation with hyaluronic acid products globally. Moreover, the North America market is likely to gain notable expansion avenues owing to the presence of sizable patient population and rise in the acceptance of medical insurance in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at notable pace during the forecast period owing to many factors including the existence of sizable patient population, increase in the older population, and rise in the penetration of treatment and understanding pertaining to the joint-related disorders in emerging economies including China and India.

Joint Pain Injections Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Pfizer, Inc.

Allergan plc

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Sanofi

Bioventus

Ferring B.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Seikagaku Corporation

Joint Pain Injections Market Segmentation

Joint Type Knee & Ankle Hip Joint Shoulder & Elbow Facet Joints of Spine Others

Injection Type Corticosteroid Injections Hyaluronic Acid Injections Others

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





