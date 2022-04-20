U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

Joint research underway to detect early stage dementia using vocal biomarkers in Japanese language

·2 min read

Canary Speech joins SMK Corporation and Japan's National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center to bring early detection of dementia using AI vocal biomarkers.

PROVO, Utah, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Speech announced a collaboration with SMK and Japan's National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center (NCVC) that will create and validate AI speech algorithms for early detection MCI and dementia and other diseases in the Japanese language, such as anxiety and stress.

Canary Speech uses a variety of Machine Learning technologies to solve problems at the intersection of healthcare and technology. (PRNewsfoto/Canary Speech)
Canary Speech uses a variety of Machine Learning technologies to solve problems at the intersection of healthcare and technology. (PRNewsfoto/Canary Speech)

Canary Speech joins SMK Corp. and Japan's National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center for detection of dementia

A key initiative in Japan is to create access to care for their aging population. A critical aspect of doing this is the ability to accurately and cost-efficiently identify those individuals with dementia and early-stage dementia. According to a survey by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in 2015, the number of dementia patients in Japan continues to increase as the population ages, and it is estimated that the number of patients will exceed 7 million by 2025.

This research study is designed to explore the appropriate use of Canary's patented technology. Canary's technology can enable a new approach to capturing and measuring critical data, through advanced analysis using AI and machine learning techniques that use features in speech (biomarkers) enabling the possibility of replacing today's subjective behavioral health measurements with a standard approach to objectively and comprehensively measure an array of data points.

"Working with respected industry leaders, such as SMK and NCVC, to help realize the critical need for data and serving the medical needs of the Japanese population is such an important aspect of what Canary Speech was created to accomplish," said Henry O'Connell, CEO and co-founder of Canary Speech.

ABOUT CANARY SPEECH

Canary Speech is the global leader in the speech digital biomarker industry by achieving real time vocal analysis on as little as 20 seconds of speech using smart devices. Canary Speech is seeking to advance speech and language applications for the hospital, health and wellness, and pharmaceutical markets, the Utah-based company enhances patient care and outcomes by improving quality of care and quality of life with its patented AI speech technology. Canary Speech technology also provides the opportunity to enhance telemedicine and remote medical services. For more information, visit www.canaryspeech.com

Press Contact:
Rachel Noack
801-615-0688
rachel@canaryspeech.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joint-research-underway-to-detect-early-stage-dementia-using-vocal-biomarkers-in-japanese-language-301529473.html

SOURCE Canary Speech

