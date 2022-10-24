U.S. markets close in 5 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,772.47
    +19.72 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,336.79
    +254.23 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,833.47
    -26.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.12
    -9.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.01
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.70
    -4.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    +0.04 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    +0.0026 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2740
    +0.0610 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7570
    +1.1270 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,260.68
    +69.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.29
    -2.06 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,012.88
    +43.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Joint roundtable on emerging issues impacting audit quality in Canada

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Independent external audits contribute to public confidence in Canada's financial system. On October 20th, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) and the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) co-hosted a roundtable on audit quality with the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) in Toronto.

During the roundtable, senior representatives from financial regulators, standard-setters and audit firms shared perspectives on current and emerging risks, the role of audit firm culture, developments in sustainability and climate disclosure reporting standards and practices, and the impacts of technology and digitalization.

The roundtable also featured bilateral discussions between the audit firms of Canada's largest financial institutions and representatives of OSFI, CPAB and the CSA on:

  • Audit firm governance and culture

  • Sufficiency of people, resources and specialists

  • Auditor's role related to detecting fraud

  • Climate-related risks in financial reporting and assurance over sustainability reporting

  • Challenges for a robust and timely implementation of the new insurance accounting standard, IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts, and its impact on audits

Canada has a strong history of audit quality, but there is still room for improvement. Despite progress on inspection results and quality control management systems, there remains inconsistency in the level of audit quality observed and a gap to the high level of quality that is expected. The roundtable was an important forum to discuss key issues and agree on priorities through coordinated efforts that support the integrity of financial reporting in Canada.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Continued open communications and enhanced transparency among key stakeholders of audited financial reports enables early identification of issues and timely intervention as well as fosters a robust Canadian financial system.

  • Strong ethical behaviours and upholding compliance with the highest ethics standards for auditors is a foundational element to support a sound financial system. In the face of pressures, auditors must consider the public interest and do the right thing.

  • As organizations strengthen their risk management practices and disclosures on climate-related risks, the reliability of these disclosures will become increasingly important for users. Audit firms should continue incorporating climate-related risks into audit risk assessments and auditor response to ensure financial statements and disclosures are fairly presented.

QUOTES

"The quality of financial information is a cornerstone of financial stability. Canada's audit firms provide OSFI and market participants with the assurance that the financial reports on which they rely are fairly presented. We work closely with auditors to strengthen public confidence in the integrity of financial reporting."

- Peter Routledge, Superintendent, OSFI

"Auditors play a critical role in Canada's capital markets by ensuring that audited financial statements can be reasonably relied upon by the investing public when making investment decisions. Any actual or perceived issues related to the integrity of financial reporting can undermine investor confidence. CPAB works closely with other capital market regulators to protect investors and build confidence in Canada's capital markets."

- Carol Paradine, CEO, CPAB

About OSFI

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is an independent agency of the Government of Canada, established in 1987, to protect depositors, policyholders, financial institution creditors and pension plan members, while allowing financial institutions to compete and take reasonable risks. OSFI supervises more than 400 federally regulated financial institutions and 1,200 pension plans to determine whether they are in sound financial condition and meeting their prudential requirements.

About CPAB

The Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) is Canada's independent, public company audit regulator. Charged with overseeing audits performed by registered public accounting firms, CPAB contributes to public confidence in the integrity of financial reporting and is committed to protecting Canada's investing public. CPAB promotes audit quality through proactive regulation, dialogue with domestic and international stakeholders, and practicable insights to inform capital market participants. CPAB has offices in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/24/c1680.html

Recommended Stories

  • Pinduoduo, JD.com, and other Chinese ADRs tumble after China’s Party congress

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are trading on Xi Jinping’s third term.

  • Nio stock dives below $10, Alibaba hits 6 1/2-year low as Xi’s power move fuels fears

    The U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies were rocked Monday, as China's President, Xi Jinping, moved to consolidate power

  • Alibaba, Tencent, and Other Chinese Stocks Are in Free Fall. It’s About Xi Jinping.

    A consolidation of power by President Xi alarms investors that have already faced down years of political and regulatory risk from China.

  • 12 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 best energy dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector’s performance and other energy dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. With rising oil prices and increased demand for renewables, energy stocks are booming […]

  • When Should You Buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...

  • 2 Stocks That Could Double in the Next 5 Years

    Let's look at two stocks that have a chance to double in the next five years: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Exact Sciences develops diagnostic and screening products focused on cancer screening. The company is best-known for Cologuard, a non-invasive test for colon cancer.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Dividend Is Being Reduced To $0.90

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to $0.90 on the 7th of...

  • The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Stocks Hand Over Fist

    A combination of strong branding and sustainable tailwinds should allow these stocks to perform well in the long run.

  • Stocks: Tesla, Ford, GM on the move as auto earnings set to roll in

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith discusses how auto stocks are trading ahead of earnings.

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM): A Cash Generating Machine Showing Tentative Signs of Growth

    Investors have been waiting for 10 years for IBM’s turnaround strategy to show up as actual revenue growth. During that decade, annual revenue dwindled from $100 billion to $54 billion in 2020. It’s understandable that investors have become skeptical of a few good quarters of improving growth. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that trailing 12-month revenue has now increased for four consecutive quarters.

  • 11 Best Low Risk Stocks To Buy In 2022

    In this article, we discuss 11 best low risk stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Low Risk Stocks To Buy In 2022. Amid the volatile market environment, investors are scurrying to pull out their investments and sit on cash stockpiles, or at […]

  • 7 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2023

    The widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth stock-driven Nasdaq Composite have all spiraled into a bear market, with these respective indexes falling between 22% and 38% at their peaks.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • Forget Timing the Market Bottom, These 3 Tech Stocks Are a Fantastic Deal

    The bear market has been brutal this year even as businesses have continued to report higher revenue and earnings. Many investors specifically are looking for this Fed pivot as a sign of a market bottom, holding off on making stock purchases until that happens. If this is the case for you, three Fool.com contributors think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are fantastic deals right now.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Dive On Xi, Econ Data

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are Nio, Baidu, Li Auto, Pinduoduo and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • AT&T’s ‘far simpler story’ and ‘solid’ dividend earn stock an upgrade

    Not long ago, Verizon Communications Inc. was winning praise for its simple story, while AT&T Inc. sparked concerns with its hodgepodge of wireless, satellite and media businesses. Now things are a bit different.

  • What's in Store for QuantumScape (QS) This Earnings Season?

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QuantumScape's (QS) Q3 loss is pegged at 23 cents a share, implying an improvement from a loss of 29 cents incurred in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

  • Banks Are Offering 4.5% CDs—Just Not to Regular Customers

    Banks are selectively raising certificate-of-deposit interest rates this year, and many are paying their best rates on brokered CDs, which well-off customers buy through brokerage firms

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Phil

  • Is Twitter (TWTR) a Good Long Term Investment?

    Greenlight Capital, an investment management company, released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, Greenlight Capital funds returned 4.0% net of fees and expenses compared to a 4.9% decline for the S&P 500 index. For the nine months ended September 2022, the fund delivered a […]