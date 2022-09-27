U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,634.29
    -20.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,070.16
    -190.65 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,773.92
    -29.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.31
    -0.57 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.95
    +1.24 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.50
    +5.10 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9585
    -0.0027 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9720
    +0.0940 (+2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0689
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8010
    +0.1210 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,441.57
    +433.08 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.44
    -13.70 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Joint Statement by the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam, and Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, MD, on Substance Use and Harms During COVID-19

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam, and the United States Assistant Secretary for Health, Admiral Rachel Levine, MD, issued the following joint statement on the release of a white paper on substance use and harms:

Canada and the United States (U.S.) continue to face an ongoing crisis of overdose deaths. Since January 2016, opioid toxicity has claimed the lives of more than 30,000 people in Canada.In the United States, 91,799 people died due to drug overdose in 2020 alone, with 74.8% of those deaths involving an opioid. Unfortunately, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, both countries have seen major challenges from substance-related harms and deaths.

Canada and the U.S. collaborate under the Canada-U.S. Joint Action Plan on Opioids (APO) within the areas of law enforcement, border security, and health. Today, the APO's Health Working Group is releasing a joint Canada-U.S. white paper, Substance Use and Harms During COVID-19 and Approaches to Federal Surveillance and Response, as a collaborative product.

The white paper examines rapid and innovative approaches used by both countries to monitor substance use trends during the pandemic. It includes information on substance use harms and deaths in Canada and the U.S., the impact of COVID-19 on the opioids crisis, and policy responses to address substance use from the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic to September 2022.

Substance use harms are a prominent global public health issue that extends beyond North America. For many countries, preventing substance use harms has been a longstanding challenge— one made more challenging in the context of a global pandemic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, both Canada and the U.S. experienced an increase in rates of substance use harms and deaths beyond already high pre-pandemic levels. This can be attributed, in part, to a decrease in access to supports and services for people who use substances at the onset of the pandemic. At the same time, increasing feelings of isolation, stress, and anxiety and an increase in the toxicity of the drug supply contributed to higher rates of deaths in both countries. Tracking and understanding trends in substance use can help guide policies and programs to reduce harm and save lives.

Our collaboration on this white paper demonstrates our continued commitment to address the overdose crisis together so people in our respective countries can live to their full potential. The 2021 Roadmap for a Renewed Canada-U.S. Partnership, by Prime Minister Trudeau and President Biden, reaffirmed our commitment to work together to find effective approaches to shared challenges, including those related to substance use. This joint white paper sets the stage for further exchanges of important information, lessons learned, and ultimately continued collaboration to address overdose deaths in both our countries.

Dr. Theresa Tam
Chief Public Health Officer, Canada
Public Health Agency of Canada

Admiral Rachel Levine, MD
Assistant Secretary for Health, United-States
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/27/c1650.html

Recommended Stories

  • Crispr Stock Jumps After Unveiling Timeline For FDA Submission Of First-Ever CRISPR Drug

    Crispr said Tuesday it will begin asking the FDA to approve its gene-editing blood diseases treatment in November, and CRSP stock jumped.

  • Lipocine To Focus On Central Nervous System Conditions; Explores Partnerships For Non-Core Assets

    Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) announced its plans to focus on treating Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders. The company's priority is to advance its endogenous neuroactive steroids (NAS) pipeline. The CNS development portfolio includes LPCN 1154, a fast-acting oral antidepressant for postpartum depression (PPD) with potential for outpatient use; LPCN 2101 for women with epilepsy; and additional undisclosed CNS-focused candidates. Lipocine's most advanced NAS candidate is LPCN 1154, a non-invasi

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Axsome Therapeutics' solid gains of 42% this year came with the hope that its two new products would bring in plenty of revenue in the next few years. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Auvelity for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • Avidity shares fall 23% after announcing partial clinical hold for myotonic dystrophy trial

    Shares of Avidity Biosciences Inc. tumbled 23.7% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration placed a partial clinical hold on new enrollment in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial trial evaluating a new treatment for myotonic dystrophy type 1, a progressive neuromuscular disease. Avidity said the partial hold is the result of a serious adverse event reported in one patient. The adverse event "driving the partial hold is currently undisclosed, but we think it i

  • Costly Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing a Medicare Plan

    With the Annual Enrollment Period Coming Up, Author and Medicare Expert Ari Parker Shares His Top Tips for Navigating Medicare Decisions

  • Spectrum (SPPI) Down as FDA Panel Votes Against NSCLC Drug

    The FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee votes against Spectrum's (SPPI) poziotinib for treating non-small cell lung cancer in previously treated patients with HER2 exon 20 mutations. Stock down.

  • This Big Pharma Stock Just Got an Upgrade. Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently ticked higher in response to encouraging words from a Wall Street analyst who follows the pharmaceutical industry. Colin Bristow at UBS, an investment bank, thinks this is the most attractive pharma stock you can buy right now. Is Bristow right about Eli Lilly?

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • Is Now a Good Time to Invest In Psychedelics Stocks?

    It's risky, and you'll need to wait a while for a payoff, assuming the stars align for there to be one.

  • Canada to scrap mask mandate on planes, joining Japan, Hong Kong and U.A.E. in lifting COVID restrictions

    The Canadian government announced Monday it will no longer require people to wear masks on airplanes to guard against COVID-19, the Associated Press reported.

  • Lowering Your Cholesterol | Morning Blend

    High cholesterol is a serious health concern that affects more than 94 million adults in the United States, according to the CDC. In fact, major complications like heart disease, stroke, and death can happen if left untreated.

  • Doing This Exercise After Meals Can Boost Your Health, Study Says

    You may have been taught that it's unwise to exercise after meals. Quite to the contrary, according to a recent study, exercising a bit after eating can actually be beneficial to your health. Sure, in some cases, going hard with a workout on a full stomach can cause nausea, cramps, bloating, reflux, sluggishness, and general discomfort, according to Healthline. But this recent study reveals light exercise can boost your health. Read on to find out more. A quick two to five-minute walk, bike ride

  • Atea Pharma's Investigational Dengue Treatment Fast Tracked In US

    The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: AVIR) AT-752 for treating dengue virus infection. AT-752, a novel, orally administered direct-acting antiviral derived from Atea's purine nucleotide prodrug platform, was designed for the treatment and prophylaxis of dengue. It works by impairing the dengue viral polymerase, inhibiting virus replication. AT-752 is in Phase 2 development and was generally well tolerated in the Phase 1 clinical study. In preclinical

  • Biogen Agrees to Pay $900 Million Over Alleged Improper Physician Payments

    The pharmaceutical company allegedly used speaking and consulting fees to persuade doctors to prescribe its multiple sclerosis drugs.

  • The best foods to eat for super healthy skin

    If you're looking for the secret to younger and healthier looking skin, you might want to start with your diet. It's common knowledge that the more hydrated you keep your body, the more likely you are to have clear and glowing skin - but what about the food we eat?

  • Kellyanne Conway Smoked For 'Gaslighting' Everyone With Brazen Marijuana Lie

    The former Trump adviser attacked John Fetterman for flying a marijuana flag.

  • 5 Signs Your Heart is "Choked with Plaque"

    Heart disease is the leading cause of death and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease. About 697,000 people in the United States died from heart disease in 2020—that's 1 in every 5 deaths. However, a large percentage of cases are avoidable by healthy lifestyle choices like not smoking, exercising 150 minutes a week and eating a nutritional diet. The American Heart Association states, "An est

  • Cleveland Clinic doctors see increase of POTS in pediatric patients after COVID-19

    Cleveland Clinic doctors see increase of POTS in pediatric patients after COVID-19

  • Pulse Biosciences Lead Therapeutic System Scores FDA Approval For Sebaceous Hyperplasia

    The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Pulse Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ: PLSE) CellFX System, expanding the indication for use to include the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia in patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I-III. Sebaceous hyperplasia is a very common non-contagious skin condition. It causes small bumps on the skin. These bumps are often skin-colored and can be smooth, slightly uneven, and coarse. This specific indication clearance enhances the CellFX System's general indication FDA c

  • Atea (AVIR) Dengue Candidate Gets Fast Track Designation

    Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) obtains Fast Track Designation in the United States for AT-752 for the treatment of dengue virus infection.