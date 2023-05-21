In joint statement, leaders of Quad nations target China's ambitions in region

The leaders of Japan, Australia, India and the United States on Saturday agreed to pursue a region free from "intimidation and coercion," making a renewed commitment to preserving a rules-based order in the face of China's military and economic ambitions.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, they also outlined some principles of the partnership, known as Quad, when dealing with challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. They included managing competition "responsibly" and working "transparently" with other regional partners.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said: "The security environment has become even more severe," and that an "international order based on the rule of law is under threat" as he sat together with other leaders.

Under such circumstances, he said it is especially important to encourage the international community to have more "cooperation," not "division and confrontation."

From left, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a Quad summit on Saturday in Hiroshima, Japan. Photo: Kyodo alt=From left, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a Quad summit on Saturday in Hiroshima, Japan. Photo: Kyodo>

US President Joe Biden said one of the grouping's missions is to demonstrate "the capacity of democracies to deliver."

"Our vision is for a region that is peaceful and prosperous, stable and secure, and respectful of sovereignty - free from intimidation and coercion, and where disputes are settled in accordance with international law," they said in a joint statement released after their discussions.

China has criticised the grouping as an Asian version of Nato, although it is not a security alliance, and the areas of cooperation now include infrastructure and critical technologies, climate change and outer space.

With China's increased use of economic means to push its strategic interests in mind, the Quad statement, without naming the country, said: "We seek a region in which all countries and peoples can exercise free choice on how they cooperate and trade based on partnership, equality and mutual respect."

The leaders welcomed the launch of infrastructure initiatives, such as improving undersea cables together to achieve better internet connectivity across the region, according to the US government.

The four countries, which organised the first summit only two years ago, are on the same page in many respects, but India's stance on Russia's war against Ukraine is not in sync with the others.

The third in-person Quad summit was held on the sidelines of G7 discussions hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Japanese city to secure more support for his country.

Zelensky spent much of the day meeting the world leaders and making his case for more aid after 15 months of battling against Russia's invasion.

"Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today," Zelensky tweeted.

Zelensky had arrived in Japan aboard a French government plane from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he had travelled to join the Arab League meeting on Friday. Zelensky has engaged in a flurry of diplomatic visits in recent days, with visits to Rome, Berlin, Paris and London.

The Ukrainian leader is expected to sit down with Biden on Sunday, the third and final day of the G7 summit. He is also expected to give a speech from the symbolic site of the first atomic bomb attack.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, receives Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on Saturday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency / dpa alt=German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, receives Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on Saturday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency / dpa>

Zelensky said he thanked British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his leadership on Saturday. In a statement, Sunak said: "The G7 was once the G8 - Russia was expelled in 2014 for its illegal annexation of Crimea and flagrant abuse of human rights and the rule of law.

"Nine years on, it sends an incredibly powerful message to have my friend and Ukraine's President Zelensky with us in Hiroshima today.

"It tells the world that the G7 stands united with the people of Ukraine, in the face of a terrible onslaught. And it demonstrates that brute force and oppression will not triumph over freedom and sovereignty.

"From providing Challenger tanks to long-range missiles and pilot training, the UK's support for Ukraine's defence will never waver."

Zelensky also met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, among others.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, speaks to Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a meeting in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. Photo: Handout / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP alt=Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, speaks to Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a meeting in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. Photo: Handout / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / AFP>

European Council President Charles Michel promised Zelensky further EU support in their conversation, a spokesman for Michel said.

Michel told him that "the EU will work with G7 partners to target every pillar of the Russian economy to ensure Putin's war machine fails," according to Michel's spokesman, Barend Leyts.

Having close military and economic ties with Russia, India has refrained from condemning Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. It remains to be seen whether Japan, Australia and the United States can come closer with India on the issue.

Kishida invited Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join parts of the three-day G7 summit, which concludes on Sunday.

Initially, the Quad summit was to take place in Sydney, Australia next Wednesday after Biden made a planned stop in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea. But those plans were scrapped just a day before Biden left for Hiroshima as he had decided to focus on debt-ceiling negotiations in Washington.

"I truly apologise to you for having you to come here rather than me being in Australia right now. But we have a little thing going on at home I got to pay attention to," Biden said in his opening statement when he met Albanese one-on-one earlier on Saturday.

When asked if he is anxious about the debt talks with congressional leaders, Biden said: "Not at all." He told Albanese: "I still believe we'll be able to avoid a default."

Biden promised to host Albanese for a state visit later this year in Washington.

