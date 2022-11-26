U.S. markets closed

Joint statement by Minister Joly and Minister Hussen on Holodomor Memorial Day

·2 min read

Today, Canadians join Ukrainian communities here and around the world to remember and honour the millions of innocent lives lost and the countless others who suffered during the Holodomor

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Canada remembers and honours the millions of innocent Ukrainians who were forcibly starved to death during the Holodomor famine-genocide.

In a brutal attempt to destroy the cultural and national identity of Ukrainians, the Soviet regime of Joseph Stalin orchestrated a deliberate famine from 1932 to 1933. This inhumane and horrific act led to the deaths of millions, and countless others were imprisoned, deported, and executed.

For decades, the truth about the Holodomor and the horrors that it inflicted on Ukrainians was hidden and denied by the Soviet Union. Despite the facts, Russia still denies the Holodomor was an act of genocide and routinely dismisses any attempts within Russia to condemn these Soviet crimes against humanity as unpatriotic. It is therefore no surprise that crimes of the past are now being repeated by President Putin's regime, which also seeks the destruction of the Ukrainian nation and identity.

In the face of the unacceptable, unjustifiable, and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Canadians pay tribute to the unwavering resilience of the Ukrainian people, their steadfast determination for freedom, and their unrelenting fight for the survival of their culture, language, and identity. Every day, Ukrainians continue to display tremendous courage and bravery as they defend their land, and Canada stands with them.

Canada is committed to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity and to work toward holding Russia accountable for its brutal actions.

On Holodomor Memorial Day, may we never forget the victims that suffered and the lives that were lost.

Ukraine's struggle reminds us that we must continue to stand up for human rights and fundamental freedoms. Together, let us all resist acts of intolerance and hate in our communities, our country, and our world.

Вічна їм пам'ять. Vichna yim pamyat.

