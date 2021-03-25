U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,890.75
    +10.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,406.00
    +87.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,838.75
    +44.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,138.30
    +8.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.08
    -1.10 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.30 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.46
    +0.16 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0350
    +0.3010 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,986.48
    -3,657.92 (-6.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.24
    -38.27 (-3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.50
    -4.39 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,729.88
    +324.36 (+1.14%)
     

/R E P E A T -- Media advisory - Minister Ng to participate in Women Entrepreneurship Conference/

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will participate virtually in the Women Entrepreneurship Conference, a month-long event series presented by the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub. The Minister will deliver closing remarks at the final session, the State of Women Entrepreneurship in 2021.

Event: Minister Ng to participate in the Women Entrepreneurship Conference

Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Time: Noon (ET)

Note: Journalists can register for the live stream of the event at https://wekhconference.ca/state-of-women-entrepreneurship-2021/.

Stay connected

Follow Global Affairs Canada on Twitter: @CanadaTrade
Like us on Facebook: Canada's International Trade – Global Affairs Canada

For business-related news, follow @CanadaBusiness on Twitter and Facebook and download the Canada Business app.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/25/c0435.html

Recommended Stories

  • US Stock Market: Lower on Rash of Late-Day Selling in High-Growth and Technology Shares

    The indexes were trading higher, but retreated late in the day as reopening trades like airlines and cruise operators reversed earlier strength.

  • Kiwi Bonds Surge Amid Global Debt Rally Fueled by Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s biggest bond rally in a year set the tone for moves across other debt markets Wednesday following declines in U.S. Treasury yields.Kiwi yields posted their biggest drop since the coronavirus wreaked havoc in March last year as traders curbed wagers for interest-rate hikes in the wake of government measures to cool housing prices. Bonds in Australia and emerging Asian economies also advanced while German bund futures signaled a firmer start.Gains in Treasuries provided the cornerstone for broader moves as the Federal Reserve continued to emphasize its intention to keep monetary policy loose for longer. Renewed Covid-19 lockdowns in France and Germany cast a shadow over Europe’s recovery and reinforced the risks confronting the global economy.“One of the key reasons why bonds were so strong overnight is fears that the re-openings of economies might not be as fast as investors might have previously thought,” said John Vail, chief global strategist at at Nikko Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. He also pointed to end-of-quarter portfolio re-balancing by investors buying back into bonds after the selloff seen in recent months.New Zealand’s benchmark 10-year yields fell 17 basis points, extending a move that began Tuesday when the government unveiled a suite of measures to clamp down on runaway house prices.Momentum increased Wednesday when a central bank debt purchase operation failed to find enough sellers of a five-year bond, which is particularly sensitive to the short-term rate outlook. Markets are now pricing around 14 basis points of rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand by end-2022, compared with 35 basis points as of Monday.Australia’s 10-year yields declined as much as nine basis points to 1.65%. Bonds in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia also advanced. German bund futures rose, implying 10-year yields will open around two basis points lower in London.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dipped as low as 1.59% before trading down one basis point at 1.61% as at 4:20 p.m. in Tokyo.“Market participants got pretty bullish on vaccine success and vaccine roll-out stories, and we had a major spike in yields and inflation fears,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Sydney. “Some of that bullishness has faded over the past 24 hours. New lockdowns in France and Germany are a reminder that there are still challenges ahead.”(Recasts to add moves in bond markets across Asia)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lira Plunge Squeezes Traders as Swap Rates Surge to 1,400%

    (Bloomberg) -- International investors fleeing Turkish assets have created a massive bottleneck in the market for liras.As funds scramble to unwind their positions, they’re driving the cost of borrowing the local currency to extreme levels. At one point on Tuesday, the overnight rate reached as high as 1,400%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Foreign investors poured around $19 billion into Turkish assets since November, with the vast majority of these inflows going into lira swaps, securities that pay a juicy yield but lock traders into a risky currency position for a fixed term.When President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the central bank governor over the weekend though, the investors balked. Rather than wait for their swap contacts to mature, they rushed to buy back all the dollars they had exchanged for liras. However, to do that they needed to borrow the Turkish currency in the offshore market and compete with a stampede of investors all looking to do the same thing.“As everyone tries to exit at the same time, it causes spikes in lira rates,” said Onur Ilgen, the head of treasury at MUFG Bank Turkey in Istanbul.Another reason behind the crunch: Turkey severely restricts how much banks can lend to foreign investors via swaps. The rules, which were imposed after the currency collapse of 2018, are designed to make it prohibitively expensive for anyone to short the lira during a time of crisis. They can also make trading difficult for investors with hedged lira positions.Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting TurkeyViolent swings in Turkish markets have been unleashed this week after Erdogan unexpectedly fired his central bank chief, sowing uncertainty about the country’s future monetary policy. Among investors, there are concerns that the central bank has lost credibility, and with inflation accelerating to almost 16% in February, the economy faces severe challenges.Just a few weeks ago, the lira was among the best-performing emerging-market currencies and investors were returning to Turkey on the belief that former central bank Governor Naci Agbal’s policies could bring inflation under control. Now the big question is whether the country will once again embark on a path of cutting rates, how quickly it might happen.As investors hunt for lira to close the swaps, some of the demand showed up in the local spot market. The currency was only 0.6% weaker at 7.8525 against the dollar on Tuesday -- a sign of stability after yesterday’s 8% plunge.Still, many analysts are unconvinced that the losses are over. Renaissance Capital predicts the currency could slide a further 12% by year-end, while Commerzbank AG expects it to reach 10 per dollar.(Updates to show swap flows in third paragraph and lira pricing in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bargain Hunters Save Turkish Stocks From Worst Drop in 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Losses in Turkish markets slowed on Tuesday as a number of investors scooped up bargains, pulling the main equity gauge back from its biggest two-day drop in 20 years.The morning started with the BIST 100 Index plunging almost 9%, triggering circuit breakers on the Istanbul bourse. But after a few hours, stocks had clawed back almost all of the losses and the lira’s decline was a fraction of the previous day’s tumble. The BIST 100 ended the day 0.1% lower, still down nearly 10% since the start of the week, while the lira was trading 0.4% lower as of 6:17 p.m. in Istanbul.After a chaotic trading day on Monday in the wake of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to fire central bank Governor Naci Agbal, markets seemed to calm down following reassuring statements from Turkish officials. Yigit Bulut, a senior adviser to Erdogan, said the central bank would avoid any extraordinary steps under Agbal’s successor, Sahap Kavcioglu. He also reiterated Erdogan’s monetary policy theory that high inflation is caused by elevated interest rates.“We’re starting to remove some of the hedges as we see opportunities in some stocks,” said Semih Kara, chief investment officer of Tacirler Asset Management. Kara said the fund is mostly looking to add names outside the banking industry, particularly the shares of exporters and companies with strong cash positions and no foreign-currency debt.The BIST 100‘s intraday reversal was led by gains in shares of exporters and companies with foreign currency income, while a gauge of banking stocks ended the day down 8.5%.READ MORE: Turkey ETF Gets Best Inflow Since 2018 on Worst-Ever Day: Chart“Investors had a bitter pill to swallow with yet another pivot at the central bank,” said Akber Khan, senior director of asset management at Al Rayan Investment in Doha. “With his proactive measures, Agbal had rapidly built precious credibility with investors, so his abrupt departure, and little clarity on the way forward, left investors fearing the worst.”READ MORE: Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting TurkeyThe lira plunged as much as 15% on Monday. Renaissance Capital predicts the currency could slide a further 12% by year-end, while Commerzbank AG expects it to reach 10 per dollar. Options traders are the most bearish on the currency on record, one-month risk reversals show.“In contrast to previous periods, like in 2018 or November 2020, interest-rate hikes might not stop lira depreciation” because any tightening has proved short-lived, said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currency strategy at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. “What will end the next lira depreciation episode? I am asking myself, without having an answer.”The yield on Turkey’s benchmark 10-year local-currency bond was up 21 basis points at 19.1%, the highest since May 2019, following Monday’s record jump of 483 basis points.“Barring the carry, which is suppressing short-term weakness in the lira, the overall decimation of central-bank credibility and independence will see further outflows out of Turkey,” said Saed Abukarsh, chief investment officer at Ark Capital Management in Dubai. “Ultimately, Erdogan would like to make an omelet without breaking any eggs.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasuries’ Pause From Selloff Spurs Faith in Bond Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Treasuries has taken a breather this week after the market’s worst run of losses in three years, shoring up confidence that there’s more room for a recovery in bonds globally.U.S. benchmark yields traded little changed at 1.62% on Wednesday and have dropped around 10 basis points since Monday’s open, putting them on course to snap a run of seven weekly increases. That’s thanks to a combination of suspected buying from Asia, short covering and fresh option bets on calmer times ahead.The rally has been mirrored elsewhere, with New Zealand seeing its biggest bond rally in a year and Europe’s safest debt climbing this week as fresh lockdowns across the continent are expected to weigh on the economic recovery. German bonds were on course for their longest run of gains since December.The bond market’s reprieve “is likely to have legs,” according to Royal Bank of Canada strategists led by Peter Schaffrik, who recommend investors add further tactical longs. “The medical evidence regarding the efficacy of various vaccines vis-a-vis the new strains, and the spread of the new variants, is likely to have a significant bearing on the direction of markets going forward,” they wrote. Read more: Kiwi Bonds Surge Amid Global Debt Rally Fueled by TreasuriesLess InterestPositions in 10-year Treasury futures dropped the most in almost a month after Tuesday’s rally. A slump in open interest by almost 79,000 contracts -- the equivalent of around $7.5 billion in 10-year notes -- points to investors closing out positions following a surge in new shorts late last week.Gains in Treasuries may get momentum from the potential return of Japanese investors, who drove more than $34 billion in foreign bond outflows in the last two weeks of February. Japan’s new fiscal year starts in April, so bond bulls will be on the lookout for new purchases.The relative calm in Treasuries aided a bond rally in Asia, and reverberated across to Europe, where yields pulled back in core and periphery markets alike. German 10-year yields fell to a five-week low of -0.37%, putting focus on -0.40% as the next key level, according to Michael Leister, head of rates strategy at Commerzbank AG.Volatility EbbsThe price action marked a sharp contrast from last week, when benchmark yields surged to their highest level in more than a year and a gauge of longer-maturity bonds entered a bear market. Volatility had also been climbing amid a repricing of rates due to massive fiscal stimulus and vaccine rollouts.But the fact that 10-year and 30-year yields have retreated from thresholds of1.75% and 2.50%, respectively -- the highest closing levels this year -- has encouraged some volatility sellers into the market.A large trade on Tuesday saw a sale of so-called straddles in 10-year notes -- a combination of a put and a call with the same strike and expiry -- that expire on May 21. The investor raked in more than $24 million in premiums, with the bet paying off if yields stay within a 24 basis point range either side of Wednesday’s level of 1.60%.One final source of short-term demand for Treasuries could come from quarter-end flows. Strategists at Bank of America estimated rebalancing out of equities into bonds may result in $41 billion of Treasury purchases, according to a recent note.(Updates with global context throughout, adds quote from RBC.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent's quarterly revenue jumps as online gaming surges

    Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings Ltd on Wednesday reported a market-beating 26% jump in quarterly sales, helped in part by a surge in revenue from its online gaming business. Revenue rose to 133.67 billion yuan ($20.5 billion) in the quarter ended December, versus market expectations of 132.19 billion yuan, based on data from Refinitiv. Tencent, which has benefited from a surge in paying users for video games in China and international markets, said online games revenue rose 29% to 39.1 billion yuan.

  • Xiaomi Posts Profit Jump After Taking Huawei’s Market Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. reported a 37% increase in quarterly profit as China’s top smartphone maker took advantage of Huawei Technologies Co.’s retreat to consolidate its lead in the market.Adjusted net income was 3.2 billion yuan ($491 million) in the December quarter, beating the analysts’ average estimate of 2.89 billion yuan. Profit included one-time gains on the fair value of investments. Revenue jumped 25% to 70.5 billion yuan, according to a filing to Hong Kong Stock Exchange. That compared with the 74.6 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.The Beijing-based firm grew smartphone shipments by 32% in the last three months of the year, leading the crop of Chinese phonemakers grabbing market share from Huawei, whose shipments fell more than 40% under the weight of U.S. sanctions. More than one in 10 smartphones shipped during the December holiday season came from Xiaomi, behind just Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., according to research firm International Data Corp. But growth in the next few quarters may be capped by a shortage of vital components including semiconductors, executives told reporters.”The chip shortage will become a big challenge this year and the next,” President Wang Xiang said on a call after the earnings were released. “We are working with partners to have a better supply situation.” He added that he’s “optimistic” that Xiaomi is on track for growth this year despite the component shortages.Chew Shou Zi, president of international operations, is resigning from Xiaomi for family reasons, the company said in a separate filing. Chew said in a tweet he will be joining social media giant ByteDance Ltd. as chief financial officer in Singapore.The executive had served as chief financial officer when the firm went public in Hong Kong two years ago and was leading its expansion overseas, a key growth area. Revenue from overseas market rose 28% in the fourth quarter.Xiaomi’s share of the China smartphone market climbed to 14.6% last quarter from 9.2% a year earlier, the company said in a statement. It retained its lead in India in the quarter, and was ranked no. 1 in central and eastern Europe for the first time, Xiaomi said, citing data from Canalys.Shares of Xiaomi fell 2.5% in Hong Kong on Wednesday before the results were released. The stock has rebounded from this month’s lows after the company unveiled a HK$10 billion ($1.3 billion) stock-buyback plan and a U.S. federal judge temporarily halted a Trump administration order to restrict U.S. investment in the firm.Xiaomi has denounced the Defense Department’s decision to place the company on a list of companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military as “unlawful” and it’s working on a full reversal of the blacklisting. S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Tuesday that the stock is eligible for index inclusion, following the court ruling.Founded by billionaire entrepreneur Lei Jun more than a decade ago, Xiaomi has built a consumer electronics empire beyond smartphones. It relies on “ecosystem” companies to sell a wide spectrum of devices from robot vacuum cleaners to smart door locks in an attempt to ease dependence on smartphone sales, which contributes roughly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue.Xiaomi’s effort to expand offline stores in China will not only directly drive sales, but also serve as service spots and display centers that could magnify its online strength, according to a report by Citigroup analysts Andre Lin and Arthur Lai. The analysts expect Xiaomi’s global smartphone shipments in 2021 could jump 34% to around 200 million units.“Xiaomi’s fundamental outlook has improved,” the analysts wrote in the report.(Updates with executive’s comments in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TD to Buy Headlands for Push Into Quantitative Bond Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank agreed to buy Headlands Tech Global Markets LLC, a quantitative fixed-income trading company, to help expand in the municipal and corporate bond markets.Headlands, with 15 employees and offices in Chicago and San Francisco, was founded in 2013 and has proprietary software that offers fully automated market-making services, Toronto-Dominion said in a statement Tuesday. Financial details of the purchase weren’t disclosed, but the bank said it will have a “minimal impact” on capital.“This acquisition further strengthens our electronic bond-trading infrastructure and underscores our commitment to delivering data-driven innovation and growing our global platform,” TD Securities Chief Executive Officer Bob Dorrance said in the statement.Toronto-Dominion said in January it was open to acquisitions that take advantage of the economic downturn, and much of the speculation was that the bank might look to add to its U.S. retail footprint. The bank has about C$12 billion in capital beyond what it would need to maintain the 11% common equity tier 1 ratio that banks generally target, meaning it has capacity for a large acquisition.So far though, the bank has announced only relatively small takeovers this year. In addition to the Headlands deal, Toronto-Dominion in January said it was buying Wells Fargo & Co.’s Canadian direct equipment finance business, which has about C$1.5 billion in assets and 120 employees across the country. Financial terms of that deal weren’t disclosed either.Toronto-Dominion was little changed at C$82.10 at 9:50 a.m. in Toronto. The shares have risen 14% this year, matching the gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Banks have benefited from a surge in trading volume as the pandemic roiled markets, boosting results in their capital markets divisions. In the fiscal first quarter, Toronto-Dominion reported wholesale-banking revenue of C$1.31 billion, up 25% from a year earlier, on higher trading-related revenue and loan, underwriting and advisory fees.Toronto-Dominion gets a relatively small portion of its revenue from capital-markets activities. The lender generated only about 11% of its fiscal 2020 revenue from wholesale banking, while rival Royal Bank of Canada got 21% of revenue from its capital-markets division.(Updates with share price in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • London Stock Exchange Readies Jumbo Three-Currency Bond Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc plans to offer bonds in dollars, euros and sterling in its first foray into international debt markets since 2018.The company hired Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc as global co-ordinators to arrange calls with bond investors on Wednesday, according to information from a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.The exchange seeks to offer U.S. debt with maturities ranging from three to 20 years, euro notes due in four to 12 years, and nine-year sterling notes, the person said. The group priced 500 million euros ($593 million) of nine-year notes in its latest bond offering that took place in November 2018.The stock exchange completed a $27 billion purchase of financial-data provider Refinitiv this year, starting a new era in which most of its revenue will come from data. Last month it agreed a $6 billion package of mixed-currency bank loans to refinance debt following the acquisition. In early March the group said it would spend more on its integration with Refinitiv in 2021.A company spokesperson declined to comment when reached by Bloomberg News by phone.The parent company of Bloomberg News competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nationwide tells 13,000 staff to 'work anywhere'

    The UK's biggest building society says it wants to give employees more control over their lives.

  • Grayscale’s Sonnenshein Addresses GBTC’s Collapsing Premium

    Sonnenshein thinks U.S. regulators aren't ready to approve a bitcoin ETF yet.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Buenos Aires Province Sued in U.S. for Missed Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Holders of bonds from Argentina’s largest province have filed lawsuits in New York for more than $366 million in unpaid principal and interest.The Steering Committee of the Ad Hoc group of province bondholders submitted two legal claims against the province of Buenos Aires in the U.S District Court for the Southern District of New York after negotiations to restructure $7.1 billion in overseas debt stalled, according to complaints filed Tuesday.The plan comes after a lack of progress in restructuring talks between the province and investors, more than six months after the federal government struck a deal to restructure $65 billion in sovereign bonds. The province published details of a new proposal shown to one of its largest creditors, GoldenTree Asset Management, on Monday, but the fund rejected the terms and the province didn’t accept a counteroffer that followed.“Since April, the Province has made virtually no effort to engage in good faith negotiations with the Group to find a mutually agreeable and consensual solution, despite several attempts at engagement by the Group and its advisers,” according to a press statement. “Actions speak louder than words, and it is regrettable that the Provincial leadership has chosen to follow a course of confrontation and default.”According to the two complaints, the creditors are demanding unpaid interest for $133 million and unpaid principal for $233 million. The complaints were filed separately to mark that the outstanding bonds were issued under two different legal indentures.The press office for the province of Buenos Aires’ economy ministry didn’t reply to a request for comment. Buenos Aires has extended the deadline for creditors to accept its proposals more than a dozen times since its first offer appeared in April.The province’s $1.75 billion in bonds due 2027 rose 1.2 cents to 38 cents on the dollar, their highest since Jan. 19.A half-dozen other provinces, from Salta in the north to Neuquen in the south, have sealed restructuring deals over the past year amid an economic and currency crisis exacerbated by the pandemic.Among the funds named in the complaints are Amundi Asset Management, Beauregard Holdings LLP, Greylock Global Opportunity Master Fund, and GoldenTree Asset Management. The latter had been in talks with the province over the weekend, and rejected an amended debt proposal from province officials after negotiations stalled.READ MORE: Debt Restructuring Talks Stall for Argentina’s Biggest Province“Whether this new suit actually strikes fear into the PBA team or not will depend on the parallel negotiation around GoldenTree’s counterproposal,” said Walter Stoepplewerth, chief investment officer at Portfolio Personal Inversiones in Buenos Aires.A Long RoadHome to about 40% of the nation’s population, the province kicked off its debt restructuring process in Jan. 2020 when Governor Axel Kicillof first said he would delay a $250 million capital payment. He ended up transferring the money anyway.Months later, the province proposed a fresh restructuring offer that was again rejected by creditors, and rating companies cut the province to selective default after it missed a payment in May.“The members of the Group who have today filed claims remain open to considering proposals from the Province that fairly reflect the reality of the Province’s financial and economic position,” according to the statement. “In the meantime, they intend to vigorously pursue the legal proceedings that they have initiated today, and reserve in full their right to exercise additional available remedies at any time.”This is not the first legal claim against an Argentine province. In January, Entre Rios province was sued for a missed interest payment in New York court, but bondholders said they would drop the legal claim after reaching a deal.(Updates with detail from both complaints, adds bond move in seventh paragraph, analyst quote in tenth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Believes That Governments Are Likely To Outlaw Bitcoin

    Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor behind the world’s largest hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates, recently said that there is a “good probability” that Bitcoin will be banned. What Happened: In an interview with Yahoo Finance’s editor-in-chief, Dalio said, “Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing because things can get out of control. So I think that it would be very likely that you will have it, under a certain set of circumstances, outlawed the way gold was outlawed.” The investor went on to point out that the Indian government is currently considering banning cryptocurrencies entirely and said he would have to evaluate what that means for the asset class. Why It Matters: Although Dalio does believe that the cryptocurrency could be outlawed, he was clear on the fact that Bitcoin has proven itself as an asset class over the past ten years. “It hasn’t been hacked. It’s by and large, therefore, worked on an operational basis. It has built a significant following. It is an alternative, in a sense, store hold of wealth. It’s like digital cash. And those are the pluses,” he said. The fact that he views the digital asset in a largely positive light isn’t news to many after he recently called Bitcoin “one hell of an investment” in a January research paper from Bridgewater. Price Action: Bitcoin regained momentum today, reaching a 24-hour high of $57,262 after falling under $54,000 yesterday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. At press time, the market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $54,082. Image: Web Summit via WikiCommons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, StocksBitcoin Price Dips Under ,000 As Its Largest Holders Take Profits© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fed Forming Committee to Prepare for Climate Change Dangers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve plans to make climate change a major part of its Wall Street oversight by creating a new committee that will identify and respond to dangers a warming planet poses to the financial system.The Financial Stability Climate Committee will be “charged with developing and implementing a program to assess and address climate-related risks to financial stability,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a Tuesday speech. The central bank is investing in research and modeling to get a handle on how climate events can threaten firms and the broader economy, something she conceded might be challenging.The committee will coordinate with the multi-agency Financial Stability Oversight Council, which is responsible for heading off emerging risks that could start another financial crisis. “Climate change can be seen as similar to other financial stability shocks emanating from outside the financial system, such as COVID-19, which are difficult to predict with precision,” Brainard said in remarks delivered online at a conference hosted by Ceres.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also addressed global warming during a Tuesday hearing before the House Financial Services Committee.“It clearly can have long-term implications for our economy, for our financial system and for the people who we all serve,” Powell told lawmakers. “Our obligation is to try and understand that,” he said, adding that the biggest banks are already “very active in trying to understand how climate change would affect their business over the long sweep of time.”Brainard said it’s particularly challenging to prepare for climate “tipping points,” that can disrupt weather patterns, water supplies and the habitability of large regions. That means “even well-informed investors could underestimate the likelihood of large shocks related to climate change, resulting in systematic mispricing of risk,” she said.The new committee will join another recently established panel at the central bank, the Supervision Climate Committee, which focuses more directly on climate matters affecting the individual institutions the Fed oversees. The agency also recently joined the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System.The Fed isn’t alone in its response. Since the start of the Biden administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have also established new units to focus on climate change. The heads of both financial regulators are members of FSOC. ”It’s time to act, and we really have to start acting collectively,” CFTC Acting Chairman Rostin Behnam said at the Ceres event.(Updates with comments from Fed Chairman Powell in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Tech Giants Dive as Delisting Threat Joins Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. dived after U.S. regulators revived threats to toss China’s largest corporations off U.S. bourses, compounding concerns of a widening domestic antitrust crackdown.Alibaba slid almost 4% in Hong Kong Thursday, joining a U.S. selloff that wiped at least 20% off Chinese tech names including Tencent Music Entertainment and iQiyi Inc., Baidu Inc.’s Netflix-like streaming subsidiary. The Hang Seng Technology Index slid to its lowest since November before ending down just 1.2%.Tencent, which on Wednesday sought to allay investor concerns about the fallout to its fintech division from growing regulatory pressure, slid 2.8% and has now shed more than $200 billion of market value since a January peak. Following Tencent’s fourth-quarter results, brokerages including Goldman Sachs, Macquarie and HSBC cut their price targets on Asia’s largest company for the first time in at least a year.Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances on China Antitrust FalloutBaidu, the search giant that debuted in the city only on Monday, finished 9.7% lower while Alibaba-rival JD.com Inc. lost 3.6%. Food delivery giant Meituan, which reports 2020 results Friday, shed 1.6%. The losses followed a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges.That threat worsened sentiment in China’s giant tech sector just as Beijing is widening a crackdown on the country’s largest corporations, fearful of their growing clout after years of relatively unfettered expansion.“Sentiment got hurt after Chinese technology stocks slumped overnight on Nasdaq,” while local reasons accelerated the selloffs, including a lack of upside surprises in Tencent earnings and worries about government regulation on the sector, said Daniel So, a CMB International analyst.On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported China’s government has proposed establishing a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers. The preliminary plan, which is being led by the People’s Bank of China, would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the country’s internet sector. Tencent executives sought to tamp down the impact of Beijing’s heightened scrutiny after reporting revenue growth that barely met expectations.“The major reason is still valuation,” said Linus Yip, First Shanghai Securities analyst. “Even after such a big drop, the sector is still not cheap. I don’t think the tech stocks will resume upward trend any time soon. Any bad news will trigger further selloffs, be it Nasdaq plunge or news about China’s regulation.”Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances About China Antitrust FalloutFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ship Stuck in Suez Canal Heightens Pressure on Global Supply Chain

    The blockage of the Suez Canal by a grounded container ship will likely add delays and extra costs to an already pressured logistics industry, say executives, punctuating the tightness of the world’s supply lines.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • State of Crypto: What’s Next for the OCC?

    The OCC published a number of crypto-friendly pieces of guidance last year. The next head of this banking regulator could undo this work.