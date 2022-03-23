U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,456.24
    -55.37 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,358.50
    -448.96 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,922.60
    -186.21 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.21
    -36.14 (-1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.69
    +5.42 (+4.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.90
    +25.40 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.42 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1012
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3210
    -0.0053 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1130
    +0.2970 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,288.64
    -162.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.51
    +5.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Joint Statement by Prime Minister Trudeau and President von der Leyen

·7 min read

BRUSSELS, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - We strongly condemn President Putin's unjustifiable and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and stand unwavering in our support of Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are determined to defend our shared values and the rules-based international system. We are committed to the advancement of human rights, gender equality and inclusion, and the protection of fundamental freedoms. We call on Russia to stop its attacks on Ukraine immediately and unconditionally withdraw its forces and all military equipment from Ukraine, and call on Belarus to stop facilitating and supporting Russia's invasion.

Humanitarian support

We stand by the brave and resilient Ukrainian people as they defend their homeland against Russian aggression and as they suffer from the Russian military's indiscriminate and illegal attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure. We abhor Russia's grave violations of international human rights and humanitarian law, and will support all war crimes investigations in this regard. We urge Russia to ensure unhindered humanitarian access and permanent safe passage for civilians. We will continue to cooperate closely in the delivery of our humanitarian assistance within and outside Ukraine, and in support of a coordinated international response. The European Commission welcomes Canada's exploration of avenues to work with the European Emergency Response Coordination Centre and the Civil Protection Mechanism hubs in Poland, Romania, and Slovakia to help channel assistance to Ukraine.

Refugees

The European Union has generously welcomed almost three and a half million Ukrainians fleeing Russia's violence, providing them food, shelter, school, and employment opportunities, paying particular attention to the plight of children and providing them protection for the time they need. Canada has launched the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET) as part of the Government of Canada's broader support for the people of Ukraine. The European Commission and Canada will continue to coordinate further support for those who have been forced to flee Ukraine, as well as the assistance to Ukraine's neighbours most affected.

Sanctions

The EU and Canada have already adopted, in close transatlantic cooperation, unprecedented restrictive measures to impose massive costs on Russia for its military aggression against Ukraine. Canada and the EU have closely coordinated on severe sanctions against Russian and Belarussian officials who facilitated Russia's aggression; disconnecting key Russian banks from SWIFT; the closing of our air spaces; the banning of transactions with the Russian Central Bank, and; the reduction of dependencies to Russian energy commodities. The EU and Canada have commonly suspended Belarus' accession at the WTO. The Russian regime is paying a severe economic price for its heinous attacks, to the detriment of its people and their future.

Together with our G7 partners and many others, Canada and the European Commission, within the framework of its competences, will further strengthen these sanctions and continue to degrade Russia's economic, industrial, technological and innovative potential by supporting the extension of restrictive measures on trade, in the financial sector and beyond. In this context, Canada and the European Commission, in line with its competences, will work to further step up enforcement and the fight against sanctions evasion.

Green transition

We reconfirm our joint commitment to accelerating the global transition to a green, carbon-neutral future and emphasise the urgency of addressing climate change, including through diligent implementation of commitments made at COP26. We further agree that carbon pricing is an efficient, cost-effective and powerful tool to reduce emissions and drive clean innovation. We recognize each other's leadership in this area and commit to work together to engage international partners in expanding global carbon pricing coverage.

We will continue to deliver on our climate finance commitments to support developing countries adapt to climate change and achieve their climate goals. We will also work together to ensure an ambitious outcome of the negotiations of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework and remain committed to the transition towards more resource-efficient and circular economies.

Energy cooperation

We will deepen our cooperation towards a net-zero energy transition, including by taking concrete steps in our energy cooperation to enhance security of supply and work to eliminate the EU and its Member States' dependence on Russian energy. A dedicated working group on green transition and LNG is being created to develop a concrete action plan on these matters, and our officials will meet this week to further discuss enhancing energy-related cooperation.

We remain committed to organizing a Clean Tech Summit in Canada in 2022 to promote our shared commitment to the green transition of our economies, while at the same time helping to promote our energy security, currently under such threat from Vladimir Putin's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

Safe, Secure Supply Chains, including for Critical Raw Materials

Building on the strong foundation of trusted trade provided by the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), we will work to ensure open and reliable supply chains between and among our businesses. We underline the importance of our joint commitment, as set out under the Canada-EU Strategic Partnership on Raw Materials, to ensure the security of critical minerals and metals value chains and supply, including reducing dependence on Russian minerals and metals, with a view to facilitating the transition to a climate-neutral economy.

Democracy, Cybersecurity and Countering Disinformation

President Putin's attack on Ukraine amounts to an unprecedented attack on democratic principles and the rules-based international system. It has also underscored the need for democracies to strengthen international cooperation and coordination to stand up against authoritarianism and to develop new approaches to promote and protect democracies around the world.

We are committed to advancing our cooperation on hybrid threats such as cybersecurity, both in response to Russia's aggression and longer-term objectives. Together, we will enhance efforts to coordinate assistance to the Governments of Ukraine and Moldova related to cyber resilience and defence, Internet access and countering disinformation, working with EU Member States and other likeminded partners, and through the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism.

We will seek to reinforce further responsible state behavior in cyberspace and work together with the aim to increase cyber resilience in the face of destructive, disruptive, and destabilizing cyber activity by both states and non-state actors and to hold accountable those responsible for such activity.

We further reconfirm our joint commitment to pursue deepened cooperation on ethical artificial intelligence, safe and secure data flows as well as digital credentials through agile regulation and joint standards.

Food Security

We are very concerned about the food crisis caused by President Putin's war in Ukraine and we are committed to working together to address the immediate and long-term impacts of the war on global agriculture supply chains and food security. We recognize that the impacts will be felt more strongly by the most vulnerable countries, including those already facing humanitarian crisis. We will work together to support humanitarian partners, such as the World Food Program, to help meet the emergency food and nutrition needs of the growing number of acutely food insecure people. We should also work with international partners to support vulnerable countries to enhance the resilience of their agriculture and food systems to conflict, climate and economic shocks.

Despite the many challenges we are facing together at present, it is important to acknowledge key milestones, including the 5th anniversary this fall of the provisional application of CETA and the Strategic Partnership Agreement. Both agreements have brought clear and concrete benefits to Europeans and Canadians, and we look forward to full ratification. The dialogue and cooperation on all major geopolitical and global economic, energy and environmental issues in the period up to and at the next Canada-EU Leaders' Summit, should be continued.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/23/c3108.html

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • Why Moderna stock isn't surging on news of coronavirus vaccine for young children

    Here's why Moderna's stock isn't reacting more favorably to a potential COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough.

  • UPDATE 6-One black box from crashed China jet found; U.S. invited to investigation

    Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week with 132 people onboard, and the United States said its investigators had been invited to the crash site. The black box device recovered is the plane's cockpit voice recorder, based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official told a media briefing, adding that the recording material appeared to have survived impact in relatively good shape. "An initial inspection showed that the exterior of the recorder has been severely damaged, but the storage units, while also damaged to some extent, are relatively complete," CAAC official Zhu Tao said.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Retail investors ‘so programmed to buy the dips’ caused market to rally, strategist says

    Michele Schneider, Marketgauge.com Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how to invest in the market on a dip, energy market pressures, the job market, recession concerns, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and inflation.

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaCh

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Tax burden hits 70-year high as families face record hit to living standards

    Families face the biggest hit to their living standards on record as the tax burden rises to its highest level in 70 years amid surging inflation and a raid on National Insurance.

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • Fed tightening: ‘We’re going to see a pretty hard landing,’ strategist says

    Academy Securities Head of Macro Strategy Peter Tchir joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed tightening, global production, the EU supply shock amid the Russia-Ukraine war, and national security trades.

  • Intel, Micron CEOs testify before Congress on need for U.S. chip production

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Intel and Micron CEOs testifying before U.S. Congress.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • U.S. new home sales drop further as mortgages rates rise; prices push higher

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Economists saw reduced affordability curbing activity in the near-term, but expected the new housing market to plod along this year given pent-up demand, a record low inventory of previously owned homes and strong wage gains. "With interest rates climbing further because of the negative supply shock emanating from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, home sales are likely to trend lower in coming months," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • GameStop stock jumps after 'Papa Cohen' buys more shares

    GameStop (GME) shares opened 11% higher on Wednesday after chairman Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer. Reports of the purchase surfaced after the bell on Tuesday.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]