U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,903.43
    +47.67 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,010.72
    +191.58 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,387.82
    +198.97 (+1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,788.53
    +44.23 (+2.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.98
    -1.82 (-2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.70
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.13 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1060 (+3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2162
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3460
    +1.1480 (+0.86%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,892.84
    +1,919.70 (+8.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    578.83
    +29.81 (+5.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.11
    +88.48 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Joint Statement by Transport Canada and the Province of British Columbia on future of the Vancouver Island Rail Corridor

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Province of British Columbia's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Rob Fleming, issued the following statement:

"Over the last 18 months, British Columbia and Canada have carefully considered the future of the Island Rail Corridor. In support of our shared ongoing commitments to reconciliation, our governments have decided that reversion of the land bisecting the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation reserve is the first step in the process of developing a shared vision for the future of the corridor with First Nations.

"In September 2021, the British Columbia Court of Appeal asked the federal government to decide by March 14, 2023, on restoring the railway corridor or allowing a segment of lands to vest in Canada for the use and benefit of the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation. Since then, both governments have been reviewing studies, the Island Corridor Foundation's business case, and undertaking analysis. The Province of British Columbia also engaged with First Nations, local governments and stakeholders to better understand perspectives on the corridor and shared the results of this engagement with the Government of Canada.

"There were many voices in favour of the restoration of rail infrastructure. Projected population growth, potential risks to critical infrastructure, including from extreme weather events brought by climate change, and wider economic and environmental policy objectives make this corridor of strategic transportation importance to the province. At the same time, those First Nations living along the line raised concerns about the impact restored rail service would have on their communities and have reiterated the importance of being involved in decision-making around the future of the corridor.

"Canada and the Province of British Colombia acknowledge the importance of this corridor. As a result, we will begin a formal engagement process with affected First Nations on the next steps of the corridor for the mutual benefit of the province and First Nations. A partnership-driven approach represents the best way for moving forward together and achieving a collective vision for the corridor that benefits everyone."

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.
This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/14/c0230.html

Recommended Stories

  • TransDigm Ramps Up Aftermarket-Focused Aerospace & Defense Testing Services Via Calspan Deal

    TransDigm Group Inc (NYSE: TDG) has agreed to acquire Calspan Corporation, a Buffalo, New York-based provider of highly engineered testing and technology development services and systems. Financial terms were not disclosed. Calspan operates from seven facilities across the states of New York, Virginia, Minnesota and California. Calspan employs ~625 people and is expected to generate ~$200 million in revenue for FY23. "As with all TransDigm acquisitions, we expect the Calspan acquisition to creat

  • Nike to drop use of kangaroo skins for its shoes in 2023

    Sportswear giant Nike Inc in a statement issued on Monday said it would debut a new line of Tiempo football boots, called the Tiempo Legend Elite, with a proprietary synthetic material that replaces the use of kangaroo leather. The Tiempo Premier line of football boots, which is set to launch this summer, will also forego kangaroo skin, Nike said.

  • Signature Bank's closure had 'nothing to do with crypto'- New York regulator

    New York’s financial regulator said its decision to close Signature Bank had “nothing to do with crypto,” citing what it called “a significant crisis of confidence in the bank’s leadership” that occurred over the weekend after regulators shuttered Silicon Valley Bank. The comments from a New York State Department of Financial Services spokesperson were in contrast with those made by Signature Bank board member and former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, one of the pioneers of the landmark Dodd-Frank Act, which was enacted after the 2008 financial crisis to better insulate the banking system from shocks. “I think part of what happened was that regulators wanted to send a very strong anti-crypto message,” Frank told CNBC on Monday.

  • Elizabeth Warren knows exactly why Silicon Valley Bank failed—and who should pay

    SVB CEO Greg Becker himself was one of many voices advocating for Dodd-Frank to be loosened. Oops.

  • US Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Underlying US consumer prices rose in February by the most in five months, forcing a tough choice for Federal Reserve officials weighing still-rapid inflation against banking turmoil in their next interest-rate decision.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Market

  • Tesla Autopilot Doesn’t Live Up to Its Name, Buttigieg Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s name for its trademark driver-assistance system lacks “common sense,” according to the country’s top transportation regulator. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureUsing the

  • Why Uber, Lyft And Gig Economy Related Stocks Are Soaring Today?

    On Monday, a California appeals court sustained the current law classifying gig workers as independent contractors instead of employees. The ruling marks a big win for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), and other gig economy companies, Bloomberg reports. The ruling struck down a lower-court ruling that found Proposition 22 violated California’s constitution. Proposition 22 lets companies treat workers as independent contractors. Proposition 22, passed in November 2020,

  • Russia Built $80 Billion Offshore Cash Pile in Year of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia was able to save abroad about a third of the $227 billion windfall earned last year from its commodity exports, creating a potential new flashpoint as the US and its allies look to tighten their sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed R

  • Uber and Lyft Stocks Rise After Court Victory. But Gig Worker Dispute Is Not Over.

    The California court also ruled the ride-hailing companies could not limit the ability for their drivers to join a labor union and bargain collectively.

  • Norway to buy six Sikorsky helicopters for $1.1 billion to monitor its seas

    Norway's military plans to buy six Seahawk helicopters for 12 billion crowns ($1.14 billion) from Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky, the defence minister said on Tuesday, to boost its ability to monitor its vast seas and Arctic territory. The NATO member, which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic, is responsible for monitoring some 2 million square km (772,000 square miles) of sea and has long been seeking to boost its monitoring capacity. "This will strengthen our national control, the military's preparedness and our presence in the northern areas," Bjoern Arild Gram told a news conference, adding the helicopters would be able to track submarines.

  • Biden finally glimpses the importance of oil

    Climate activists are howling, but Biden's approval of a new drilling project in Alaska is pragmatic and necessary.

  • Higher rents boost US consumer prices in February

    U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February as Americans faced persistently higher costs for rents and food, posing a dilemma for the Federal Reserve, whose fight against inflation has been complicated by the collapse of two regional banks. Economists were divided on whether the report from the Labor Department on Tuesday, which also showed underlying inflation pressures building up last month despite a continued decline in the prices of used motor vehicles, would be sufficient for the U.S. central bank to raise interest rates again next week. Financial markets have faced turmoil following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York, which forced regulators to take emergency measures to shore up confidence in the banking system.

  • U.S. alleges Rite Aid filled ‘hundreds of thousands’ of unlawful prescriptions and ‘opened the floodgates’ for illegal opioid market

    Rite Aid fueled the nation's opioid crisis by knowingly filling hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions, the U.S. alleged in a complaint.

  • How Silicon Valley Bank skirted Washington's toughest banking rules

    New regulations at the end of last decade loosened requirements for certain regional banks, allowing Silicon Valley Bank to operate without the same scrutiny as bigger rivals

  • Haley wants entitlement program changes for younger people

    Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is proposing changes to entitlement programs for younger generations, opening the door to potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare if elected. At a campaign rally Monday night in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Haley promised not to touch the benefits of older people who retired with certain guarantees of a financial future. “We’re not taking it from seniors,” Haley said.

  • What Happens to Borrowers if The Supreme Court Quashes Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness?

    On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. The proposal, which would cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in current debt for most borrowers, has been on hold since conservative opponents filed a series … Continue reading → The post The Supreme Court May Quash Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness: Here's What Borrowers Should Do appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buttigieg Loves Tesla’s Charging Stations But Not Its Autopilot

    (Bloomberg) -- US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recalls meeting over Zoom with auto manufacturers about a year and a half ago when Elon Musk said Tesla would be willing to adapt some of its electric-vehicle chargers for other cars to be able to use them.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady

  • Artillery Shortage Hampers Russia’s Offensive in East Ukraine, Western Officials Say

    Russia’s defense minister told domestic manufacturers to double their production of precision-guided weapons, as Moscow pushes to capture Bakhmut city after months of heavy fighting.

  • Ukraine Latest: Poland May Transfer MiG29 Jets in Coming Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland may send its Soviet-era MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in four to six weeks, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a news conference in Warsaw on Tuesday, without elaborating.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady Af

  • This Federal Appeals Court Ruling Will Not Go Over Well With Frequent Fliers

    One of the central questions in American life, and American politics, is what the government is supposed to do, and how much it should intervene with people's lives and business' practices. Thanks to a recent federal appeals court ruling, we now have an even clearer sense of what the government can do for us, and what it explicitly cannot do for us. Last year, the advocacy group Flyers Rights filed a 26-page rule-making petition, calling for the Federal Aviation Administration to set minimum seat standards "that accommodate 90% to 92% of the population," and has also called for a strict moratorium "on further seat size shrinkage."