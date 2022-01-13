Joint Venture OEMs' Telematics Products Market Report 2021: Linkage Between HMI System and Assisted Driving has Become a Trend

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Joint Venture OEMs' Telematics Products Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

From January to September 2021, independent brands secured the Telematics assembly rate of 59.7%, while joint venture brands only achieved 55.7%. However, joint venture brands saw a faster year-on-year growth rate in the assembly rate, namely 5.9 percentage points, while independent brands witnessed 1.0 percentage point, which shows that joint venture brands are catching up

Among JV brands, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Buick, Ford and so on have accelerated their transformation to Internet mobility service providers, bringing users brand-new digital experience. At the same time, Volkswagen, Toyota, Honda, etc. emerge by strengthening cooperation with BATH (Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent and Huawei), etc

On the whole, JV brands are accelerating. OEMs represented by BMW and Mercedes-Benz are injecting new concepts (such as `zero layer`, AR HUD) into the development of Telematics, and strive to create smarter all-round people-car-life interconnection solutions

More personalized and exclusive experiences

In order to improve the driving experience, OEMs have created unique services and make services reach people. Under normal circumstances, users log in to their exclusive ID through password (or fingerprint) + face recognition + voiceprint recognition, etc., and connect to the ecosystem and mobile phone APP to configure different functions, such as seats, rearview mirrors and personal preferences, etc. On this basis, services such as personalized voice, personalized driving modes, personalized holiday greetings, and exclusive spaces are emerging in an endless stream

For example, the new `Space-Time Secret Message` function of Ford SYNC+2.0 can present personalized information, such as "Happy New Year", at a specified time. In addition, the `Free Secret Realm` function has four picture modes: `Forest Secret Realm`, `Stars & Sea`, `Summer Night with Fireflies` and `Sky Secret Realm`, with soothing music, ambient lights, and the best seating position to soothe body and mind, relieve fatigue

The linkage between HMI system and assisted driving has become a trend

The second generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) debuts in the new S-Class. The active ambient lighting with around 250 LEDs is now integrated into the driving assistance systems, is linked with HMI system and the `heart-wake-up` function and is able to reinforce warnings visually. For example, when there is a car on the left overtaking, or when the passenger wants to push the door to get off the car, the ambient lighting will flash red to remind the driver.

In addition, the intelligent digital headlights of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class are also integrated into the driving assistance system, which can automatically adjust the lighting method, angle, and brightness according to environment, climate, light and driving conditions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Scale of Domestic JV-brand OEM Telematics

1.1 Assembly Volume and Assembly Rate of Telematics Systems in China: Nationwide

1.2 Assembly Volume and Assembly Rate of JV-brand Telematics Systems



2 Telematics Function Comparison of JV-brand OEMs in China

2.1 Telematics Development Plan of Major JV automakers

2.2 Display Comparison of Main JV-brand Telematics Systems

2.3 Interactive Function Comparison of Main JV-brand Telematics Systems

2.4 Automotive Ecology Comparison of Main JV-brand Telematics Systems

2.5 Remote Control Comparison of Main JV-brand Telematics Systems

2.6 Cooperation between Major JV Brands and BATH



3 Telematics Products of JV-brand OEMs in China

3.1 SAIC GM

3.2 Changan Ford

3.3 Toyota China

3.4 Honda China

3.5 Dongfeng Nissan

3.6 Beijing Mercedes-Benz

3.7 BMW Brilliance

3.8 Volkswagen China

3.9 Audi

3.10 Beijing Hyundai

3.11 Volvo



