U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,695.87
    -30.48 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,329.46
    +39.14 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,971.52
    -216.87 (-1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,178.32
    +2.26 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.53 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.40
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1464
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    -0.0050 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3715
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1430
    -0.5230 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,891.83
    -853.18 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.15
    -18.42 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

Joint Venture OEMs' Telematics Products Market Report 2021: Linkage Between HMI System and Assisted Driving has Become a Trend

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Joint Venture OEMs' Telematics Products Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

From January to September 2021, independent brands secured the Telematics assembly rate of 59.7%, while joint venture brands only achieved 55.7%. However, joint venture brands saw a faster year-on-year growth rate in the assembly rate, namely 5.9 percentage points, while independent brands witnessed 1.0 percentage point, which shows that joint venture brands are catching up

Among JV brands, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Buick, Ford and so on have accelerated their transformation to Internet mobility service providers, bringing users brand-new digital experience. At the same time, Volkswagen, Toyota, Honda, etc. emerge by strengthening cooperation with BATH (Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent and Huawei), etc

On the whole, JV brands are accelerating. OEMs represented by BMW and Mercedes-Benz are injecting new concepts (such as `zero layer`, AR HUD) into the development of Telematics, and strive to create smarter all-round people-car-life interconnection solutions

More personalized and exclusive experiences

In order to improve the driving experience, OEMs have created unique services and make services reach people. Under normal circumstances, users log in to their exclusive ID through password (or fingerprint) + face recognition + voiceprint recognition, etc., and connect to the ecosystem and mobile phone APP to configure different functions, such as seats, rearview mirrors and personal preferences, etc. On this basis, services such as personalized voice, personalized driving modes, personalized holiday greetings, and exclusive spaces are emerging in an endless stream

For example, the new `Space-Time Secret Message` function of Ford SYNC+2.0 can present personalized information, such as "Happy New Year", at a specified time. In addition, the `Free Secret Realm` function has four picture modes: `Forest Secret Realm`, `Stars & Sea`, `Summer Night with Fireflies` and `Sky Secret Realm`, with soothing music, ambient lights, and the best seating position to soothe body and mind, relieve fatigue

The linkage between HMI system and assisted driving has become a trend

The second generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) debuts in the new S-Class. The active ambient lighting with around 250 LEDs is now integrated into the driving assistance systems, is linked with HMI system and the `heart-wake-up` function and is able to reinforce warnings visually. For example, when there is a car on the left overtaking, or when the passenger wants to push the door to get off the car, the ambient lighting will flash red to remind the driver.&nbsp

In addition, the intelligent digital headlights of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class are also integrated into the driving assistance system, which can automatically adjust the lighting method, angle, and brightness according to environment, climate, light and driving conditions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Scale of Domestic JV-brand OEM Telematics
1.1 Assembly Volume and Assembly Rate of Telematics Systems in China: Nationwide
1.2 Assembly Volume and Assembly Rate of JV-brand Telematics Systems

2 Telematics Function Comparison of JV-brand OEMs in China
2.1 Telematics Development Plan of Major JV automakers
2.2 Display Comparison of Main JV-brand Telematics Systems
2.3 Interactive Function Comparison of Main JV-brand Telematics Systems
2.4 Automotive Ecology Comparison of Main JV-brand Telematics Systems
2.5 Remote Control Comparison of Main JV-brand Telematics Systems
2.6 Cooperation between Major JV Brands and BATH

3 Telematics Products of JV-brand OEMs in China
3.1 SAIC GM
3.2 Changan Ford
3.3 Toyota China
3.4 Honda China
3.5 Dongfeng Nissan
3.6 Beijing Mercedes-Benz
3.7 BMW Brilliance
3.8 Volkswagen China
3.9 Audi
3.10 Beijing Hyundai
3.11 Volvo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qt2ryx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joint-venture-oems-telematics-products-market-report-2021-linkage-between-hmi-system-and-assisted-driving-has-become-a-trend-301460622.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Statement by Minister Wilkinson Congratulating Canadian Clean Technology Companies

    Today, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, released the following statement on the Cleantech Group's 2022 Global Cleantech 100 list of Companies Committed to Taking Action on the Climate Crisis:

  • GAP Announces the Global Launch of its First Collection of NFTs

    GAP Inc. has partnered with Brandon Sines, the artist behind Frank Ape, to launch its first NFT collection on the Tezos blockchain.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Take-Two Interactive set to acquire Zynga in mobile gaming market expansion

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley explains what to know about Take-Two Interactive's planned acquisition of Farmville creator Zynga.

  • One of the World’s Dirtiest Oil Patches Is Pumping More Than Ever

    Multinational producers have exited Canada’s oil sands region, but local companies have stepped in. So long as existing oil fields—no matter their carbon footprint—remain profitable, they are likely to remain in production long after big-name companies walk away.

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • Russia-Ukraine Tensions Could Slam These Commodities. What to Know.

    Tensions are rising between Russia and Ukraine, and a conflict could hurt natural gas, wheat and corn.

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • Nucor chooses West Virginia for $2.7B steel plant

    State and local officials in West Virginia have offered Nucor Corp. as much as $1.35 billion in tax credits and $315 million in matching funds for the project.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Goldman Sachs Calls 10-Year Commodity Supercycle

    Commodities outperformed other asset classes in 2021, and with prices expected to increase further, Goldman Sachs reiterated their bullish call, saying that we’re at the start of a decade-long supercycle

  • Monster Beverage to buy craft-beer maker in alcohol market drive

    Coca-Cola Co has tied up with brewer Constellation Brands Inc to launch Fresca-branded ready-to-drink cocktails, while rival PepsiCo Inc has partnered with Boston Beer Co to launch a Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic beverage. Monster said the deal would add craft beer brands Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters and Wasatch to its portfolio but would exclude CANarchy's restaurants.

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • Copper Market Facing Shortages, Says Barrick CEO: Saudi Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s hosting its first major mining conference this week, as it tries to exploit deposits of copper, gold and and other metals it thinks are worth $1.3 trillion.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergra

  • Steak and eggs are a lot more expensive: Grocery prices soar at fastest pace in 13 years

    If that ribeye steak or carton of eggs looks a lot more expensive than they did last year, it's because they are. The prices of groceries jumped 6.5% in 2021 to mark the biggest increase in 13 years.

  • Expect a Big Rally in Bitcoin Soon

    Every correction is always made up of at least three waves: a, b, and c.

  • VW sales hit 10-year low in 2021, BMW races ahead

    Volkswagen Group posted its lowest sales figures in 10 years in 2021 at 8.9 million deliveries, the carmaker said on Wednesday, and it said it expected supply chain conditions to remain volatile in the first half of this year. The Volkswagen brand saw an 8.1% drop in sales to just under 4.9 million units, with the biggest fall in China at 14.8%, although battery-electric vehicle sales in the country quadrupled. "Under unusually challenging circumstances, Volkswagen reached a satisfying sales result," sales and marketing chief Klaus Zellmer said.

  • Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets OK In South Korea

    Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine has swung an OK in South Korea, where it will be manufactured and marketed by SK bioscience. The shot will be available to adults 18 years and older. SK bioscience already has an advanced purchase agreement with the government for 40 million doses, according to Novavax. "Novavax is proud to bring our COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea at a critical time in the pandemic as both the Delta and Omicron variants have taken hold," CEO Stanley Erck said in a s

  • Energy fears mount as European gas reserves head for record low

    Tech founder worth $20bn as payments company hits record value Problems plague French design for Britain's nuclear future Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Foreign gas is fickle: Britain should go hell-bent for North Sea gas and wind Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Oil rally to continue in 2022 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

    Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, some analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude to $90 or even above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above peaks hit last year, analysts say oil prices will be supported by the reluctance of many governments to restore the strict restrictions that hammered the global economy when the pandemic took hold in 2020. "Assuming China doesn't suffer a sharp slowdown, that Omicron actually becomes Omi-gone, and with OPEC+’s ability to raise production clearly limited, I see no reason why Brent crude cannot move towards $100 in Q1, possibly sooner," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.