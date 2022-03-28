U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

JOKR Launches New App Featuring Automated Content Curation to Further Redefine Shopping Experience

·2 min read

Instant Delivery App Launches Customized Feed and Predictive Features

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JOKR, a leading instant delivery grocer, today announced the launch of the new JOKR mobile app. Known for hyper-local retail delivery, personalization, and sustainability, JOKR's predictive, AI-driven platform will reinvent how consumers shop through their mobile phones by offering personalized product suggestions and curated content.

JOKR Logo
JOKR Logo

Utilizing JOKR's proprietary AI platform, this next iteration provides a customized and curated list of items for each user based on past shopping behaviors, offering locally sourced items that are specific to the communities they live in. Customers will also be provided with a more seamless, personalized shopping experience through a feed of recipes and engaging content.

JOKR's new app stands out in the market as it displays automated content creation and the most relevant items for each individual when they desire it. Utilizing predictive AI will help JOKR learn users' favorite items and curate suggestions according to tastes, fulfilling their immediate needs and stomachs through local and fresh consumer goods when and where they want it.

"We believe in constant improvements and consumer-centric products. Our app is a key aspect to delighting our users with an engaging and flexible front end while using data to surface the most relevant and unique assortment of products to make it a fully personalized user experience," said Sven Grajetzki, Chief Product and Technology Officer at JOKR.

Since the launch in 2021, JOKR has quickly expanded across 8 different countries and currently serves 15 cities around the world. The rapid growth provided JOKR with a vast amount of data on consumer behavior and preferences, which is now being used for its new app, further elevating its value proposition as an entirely personalized shopping experience.

To learn more about JOKR, please visit www.jokr.com. The JOKR instant delivery platform is available in the App Store and on Google Play.

About JOKR
JOKR is a global platform for instant grocery and retail delivery at a hyper-local scale. JOKR makes the shopping experience smarter, faster, and more enjoyable, all while returning an extremely valuable asset back to the consumer: their time. JOKR delivers orders within minutes of purchase and offers a smooth, frictionless and nearly instant experience. JOKR is committed to sustainability by creating a more relevant and hassle-free shopping experience to limit people from overfilling their fridges and wasting food. The company is backed by some of the world's most well-known and successful investors, including Activant Capital, Balderton, Greycroft, G-Squared, HV Capital, Kaszek, Mirae Asset, Monashees, Moving Capital, Tiger Global, joined by some top entrepreneurs in the on-demand delivery and retail space. JOKR currently has operations across the United States, Latin America and Europe.

Media Contact
JOKR PR
press@jokr.it

JOKR App
JOKR App
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jokr-launches-new-app-featuring-automated-content-curation-to-further-redefine-shopping-experience-301510052.html

SOURCE JOKR

