U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.00
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,325.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,319.75
    -44.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.50
    -4.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.98
    -0.38 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.80
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    -0.43 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0500
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,993.18
    -1,412.62 (-2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.91
    -29.62 (-2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Jolla hits profitability ahead of turning ten, eyes growth beyond mobile

Natasha Lomas
·6 min read

A milestone for Jolla, the Finnish startup behind the Sailfish OS -- which formed, almost a decade ago, when a band of Nokia staffers left to keep the torch burning for a mobile linux-based alternative to Google's Android -- today it's announcing hitting profitability.

The mobile OS licensing startup describes 2020 as a "turning point" for the business -- reporting revenues that grew 53% YoY, and EBITDA (which provides a snapshot of operational efficiency) standing at 34%.

It has a new iron in the fire too now -- having recently started offering a new licensing product (called AppSupport for Linux Platforms) which, as the name suggests, can provide linux platforms with standalone compatibility with general Android applications -- without a customer needing to licence the full Sailfish OS (the latter has of course baked in Android app compatibility since 2013).

Jolla says AppSupport has had some "strong" early interest from automotive companies looking for solutions to develop their in-case infotainment systems -- as it offers a way for embedded Linux-compatible platform the capability to run Android apps without needing to opt for Google's automotive offerings. And while plenty of car makers have opted for Android, there are still players Jolla could net for its 'Google-free' alternative.

Embedded linux systems also run in plenty of other places, too, so it's hopeful of wider demand. The software could be used to enable an IoT device to run a particularly popular app, for example, as a value add for customers.

"Jolla is doing fine," says CEO and co-founder Sami Pienimäki. "I'm happy to see the company turning profitable last year officially.

"In general it's the overall maturity of the asset and the company that we start to have customers here and there -- and it's been honestly a while that we've been pushing this," he goes, fleshing out the reasons behind the positive numbers with trademark understatement. "The company is turning ten years in October so it's been a long journey. And because of that we've been steadily improving our efficiency and our revenue.

"Our revenue grew over 50% since 2019 to 2020 and we made €5.4M revenue. At the same time the cost base of the operation has stablized quite well so the sum of those resulted to nice profitability."

While the consumer mobile OS market has -- for years -- been almost entirely sewn up by Google's Android and Apple's iOS, Jolla licenses its open source Sailfish OS to governments and business as an alternative platform they can shape to their needs -- without requiring any involvement of Google.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Russia was one of the early markets that tapped in.

The case for digital sovereignty in general -- and an independent (non-US-based) mobile OS platform provider, specifically -- has been strengthened in recent years as geopolitical tensions have played out via the medium of tech platforms; leading to, in some cases, infamous bans on foreign companies being able to access US-based technologies.

In a related development this summer, China's Huawei launched its own Android alternative for smartphones, which it's called HarmonyOS.

Huawei responds to Android ban with service and security guarantees, but its future is unclear

Pienimäki is welcoming of that specific development -- couching it as a validation of the market in which Sailfish plays.

"I wouldn't necessarily see Huawei coming out with the HarmonyOS value proposition and the technology as a competitor to us -- I think it's more proving the point that there is appetite in the market for something else than Android itself," he says when we ask whether HarmonyOS risks eating Sailfish's lunch.

"They are tapping into that market and we are tapping into that market. And I think both of our strategies and messages support each other very firmly."

Jolla has been working on selling Sailfish into the Chinese market for several years -- and that sought for business remains a work in progress at this stage. But, again, Pienimäki says Jolla doesn't see Huawei's move as any kind of blocker to its ambitions of licensing its Android alternative in the Far East.

"The way we see the Chinese market in general is that it's been always open to healthy competition and there is always competing solutions -- actually heavily competing solutions -- in the Chinese market. And Huawei's offering one and we are happy to offer Sailfish OS for this very big, challenging market as well."

"We do have good relationships there and we are building a case together with our local partners also to access the China market," he adds. "I think in general it's also very good that big corporations like Huawei really recognize this opportunity in general -- and this shapes the overall industry so that you don't need to, by default, opt into Android always. There are other alternatives around."

The other smartphone business

On AppSupport, Jolla says the automative sector is "actively looking for such solutions", noting that the "digital cockpit is a key differentiator for car markers -- and arguing that makes it a strategically important piece for them to own and control.

"There's been a lot of, let's say, positive vibes in that sector in the past few years -- new comers on the block like Tesla have really shaken the industry so that the traditional vendors need to think differently about how and what kind of user experience they provide in the cockpit," he suggests.

"That's been heavily invested and rapidly developing in the past years but I'm going to emphasize that at the same time, with our limited resources, we're just learning where the opportunities for this technology are. Automative seems to have a lot of appetite but then [we also see potential in] other sectors -- IoT... heavy industry as well... we are openly exploring opportunities... but as we know automotive is very hot at the moment."

"There is plenty of general linux OS base in the world for which we are offering a good additional piece of technology so that those operating solutions can actually also tap into -- for example -- selected applications. You can think of like running the likes of Spotify or Netflix or some communications solutions specific for a certain sector," he goes on.

"Most of those applications are naturally available both for iOS and Android platforms. And those applications as they simply exist the capability to run those applications independently on top of a linux platform -- that creates a lot of interest."

In another development, Jolla is in the process of raising a new growth financing round -- it's targeting €20M -- to support its push to market AppSupport and also to put towards further growing its Sailfish licensing business.

It sees growth potential for Sailfish in Europe, which remains the biggest market for licensing the mobile OS. Pienimäki also says it's seeing "good development" in certain parts of Africa. Nor has it given up on its ambitions to crack into China.

The growth round was opened to investors in the summer and hasn't yet closed -- but Jolla is confident of nailing the raise.

"We are really turning a next chapter in the Jolla story so exploring to new emerging opportunities -- that requires capital and that's what are looking for. There's plenty of money available these days, in the investor front, and we are seeing good traction there together with the investment bank with whom we are working," says Pienimäki.

"There's definitely an appetite for this and that will definitely put us in a better position to invest further -- both to Sailfish OS and the AppSupport technology. And in particular to the go-to market operation -- to make this technology available for more people out there in the market."

Google is making it easier to bring Android apps to your car

Google opens Android Automotive OS to Spotify, other media app developers

 

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, Israeli PM seek to reset relations, narrow differences on Iran

    President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday will seek to reset the tone of U.S.-Israeli relations in their first White House meeting and find common ground on Iran despite differences on how to deal with its nuclear program. In talks overshadowed by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the two leaders will try to turn the page on years of tensions between Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was close to former President Donald Trump, and the last Democratic administration led by Barack Obama with Biden as his vice president. In what's been planned as a low-key meeting, Bennett wants to move on from Netanyahu’s combative public style and instead manage disagreements constructively behind closed doors between Washington and its closest Middle East ally.

  • N. Korean parliament to meet in Sept. over strained economy

    North Korea will convene its rubber-stamp parliament next month to discuss efforts to salvage an economy strained by pandemic border closures after decades of mismanagement and U.S.-led sanctions. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday the Supreme People’s Assembly will meet on Sept. 28 in Pyongyang to discuss economic development, youth education, government organizational matters and other issues. Talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled since the collapse of a summit between former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019, when the Americans rejected the North’s demand for a major easing of economic sanctions in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

  • Analysis: US Open glimpse of future sans Serena, Roger, Rafa

    It’s been nearly a quarter of a century since Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all sat out the same Grand Slam tennis tournament. Williams, whose 40th birthday is in September, withdrew on Wednesday, joining Federer, who turned 40 this month, and Nadal, who is 35, on the sideline because of injuries. Williams' older sister, 41-year-old Venus, also pulled out of the field Wednesday.

  • South Dakota ace Gavin Weir throws his second no-hitter in 2021 Little League World Series

    South Dakota's Gavin Weir pitched a no-hitter Wednesday in a 1-0 win over California after getting all but one out in a combined no-hitter on Friday.

  • Microsoft commits to spend $20 billion to on cybersecurity over five years

    Microsoft is increasing how much it spends on cybersecurity capabilities and giving as much as $150 million in services to federal, state, and local governments.

  • Google brings Samsung 5G modem tech to U.S. market with new Pixel phone -sources

    Google will tap Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to supply the 5G modem for its next flagship Pixel smart phone, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, signaling the first win for the Korean firm in a U.S. market dominated by Qualcomm Inc. Earlier this month, Google disclosed that it has designed its own processor chip to power its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro high-end phones, ending its complete reliance on Qualcomm, which will still supply chips for the lower-priced Pixel 5A.

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • Foresight Initiates Proof Of Concept Project With Undisclosed Chinese Company

    Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) has started a proof of concept (POC) project with a Chinese passenger car manufacturer. The POC project will evaluate the stereoscopic capabilities of Foresight's QuadSight vision system, using both visible-light and thermal infrared channels, to detect and classify obstacles on any road in harsh weather and lighting conditions. Upon completing the project and a satisfactory outcome, the vehicle manufacturer may consider future cooperation for pos

  • Who is Andy Jassy? Amazon's new CEO visits the White House

    Who is Amazon's new CEO Andy Jassy, and what does he bring to the tech giant?

  • This could be Apple’s next $20 billion business

    Apple Inc. could turn advertising into its next $20 billion business as the company ramps up its offerings and clamps down on ad targeting by third parties.

  • The 5 Biggest Chinese Software Companies

    Read about the five largest and most influential software companies in China, including a new up and coming superstar.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Analyst Day Slated For Sept. 15 Amid Shift To Software, Services

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Rises, Extending Recovery After China Crackdown

    The Bitcoin blockchain's mining difficulty increased by 13%, but industry experts say operators are still looking at fat profits ahead.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 25th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels, however, would leave support levels in play…

  • Samsung Beats TSM, Intel With Latest Move - Read How?

    Bloomberg reports that the Samsung Group launched a 240 trillion won ($205 billion) expansion initiative to hire 40,000 people to expand its next-generation technologies lead over three years. The announcement follows Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee's release on parole. Lee faced imprisonment for the second time for bribing to win support for his formal succession at the conglomerate. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) and Samsung Biologics will drive research and spending in telecommunications,

  • Cybersecurity Stocks Rally On Palo Alto Earnings Beat Amid Ransomware Attacks

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple Stock Has Thrived During Tim Cook’s First Decade as CEO. What About the Next 10?

    The technology company has seen its fundamentals and share price rocket up even as it pushes out a steady parade of new and improved products.

  • Apple’s iPhone Sales Will Grow Faster Than Anybody Thinks, Says Analyst

    When Apple (AAPL) reported fiscal Q3 2021 earnings late last month, it delivered one of its biggest earnings beats in recent memory. Instead of the $1.01 per share that analysts had forecast, Apple earned a solid $1.30, an "earnings beat" of 29% -- but one analyst thinks that could be only the beginning. JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee added $5 to his price target on Apple stock -- now at $180 a share, ~20% above current prices -- and reiterated an "overweight" rating on the shares to boot. (T

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – It’s Back to $48,500 or sub-$47,000 for the Bulls

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Bitcoin would need to move back through to $48,500 levels to support a run at the resistance levels…