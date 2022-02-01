U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,499.25
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,948.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,926.50
    +21.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,018.10
    -6.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.63
    -0.52 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.40
    +12.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    +0.57 (+2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1269
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.83
    -2.83 (-10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3489
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6340
    -0.4900 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,676.82
    +1,655.57 (+4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.43
    +55.25 (+6.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.27
    +70.90 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Jon-Don Acquires USA-CLEAN

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Leading national distributor of commercial supplies, equipment, and chemicals announces continued growth with acquisition of supplier of floor care equipment parts and service.</span>

ROSELLE, Ill., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon-Don, a leading supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables, and know-how to specialty contractors, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of USA-CLEAN.

Headquartered in Decatur, IL, USA-CLEAN is a supplier of thousands of repair parts for professional floor care equipment, including auto scrubbers, portable extractors, vacuums, and more. The company employs 50 people along with a network of over 600 repair technicians servicing floor cleaning machines across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico.

"USA-CLEAN and Jon-Don share a philosophy and passion for providing outstanding customer service, which is an essential foundation for our partnership. We are thrilled to join our floor care equipment parts and service offerings with Jon-Don's extensive product selection, knowledge base, and shipping network. We will continue to serve our customers in the same obsessive way, but now with more resources than ever. This partnership will be of great benefit to all our customers, partners, and employees," said Bruce Bushert, founder of USA-CLEAN.

Bruce will remain as president of USA-CLEAN and join the Jon-Don team to assist in creating strategic growth opportunities within the janitorial/building-service industry.

"We are excited to welcome USA-CLEAN to the Jon-Don family. We look forward to connecting their customers with products across multiple verticals, including carpet cleaning, building maintenance, disaster restoration, and concrete surface prep and polishing. This partnership will ensure all of our customers continue to receive top-notch service on their equipment as well as the supplies, expertise, and world-class service their businesses can depend on," said Mike Wessner, Chief Executive Officer at Jon-Don.

About Jon-Don
Jon-Don gives specialty contractors and in-house service providers across multiple industries everything they need to keep things clean, safe, and looking their best—whether it's removing that one impossible carpet stain or resurfacing a massive warehouse floor. Since 1978, Jon-Don has provided not just the equipment and consumables customers need, but the real-world knowledge, rolled-up sleeves approach, and rock-solid reliability they can't find with other suppliers. Today, with multiple distribution centers strategically located throughout the United States, Jon-Don serves industries ranging from water and fire restoration, concrete surface prep and polishing, building service/janitorial, carpet cleaning, and more.

Jon-Don | Let's tackle your toughest jobs™.

For more information, call (800) 556-6366 or visit www.jondon.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jon-don-acquires-usa-clean-301471879.html

SOURCE Jon-Don

Recommended Stories

  • What 401(k) and IRA critics are missing

    The Individual Retirement Account and the 401(k) plan are coming under attack. The main argument is that these accounts have ended up being tax shelters for rich people rather than retirement assistance for the middle class. My colleague Bob Powell wrote about this recently.

  • Toyota apologizes for employee’s suicide after overwork, harassment

    Toyota has settled a lawsuit that blamed overwork and harassment for the suicide of one of its employees.

  • FedEx suspends domestic express freight services on Omicron hit

    The delivery firm said it is suspending the economy domestic FedEx express freight, including FedEx two-day freight and FedEx three-day freight services. International economy freight pick-up services, which had been paused earlier, resumed on Monday, FedEx added. Last month, the company had warned that rising cases of the Omicron variant had caused a staff shortage and delay in shipments transported on aircraft.

  • AT&T to Slash Dividend After Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    The company is picking a simpler method to complete its deal with Discovery that will make the transaction easier for individual investors to digest, but will still leave the telecom company with about 7.2 billion shares outstanding.

  • Taco Bell's Menu Has Something New (You Can't Eat It)

    The Yum fast-food brand Taco Bell wants to make sure its store leaders look like the people who eat and work in its restaurants.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q1 2022

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers. Major companies in the industry include Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), and CSX Corp. (CSX).

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q1 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Steel demand rebounded more than expected in 2021, rising by 4.5%. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for February 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • Top Energy Stocks for February 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Back in the News with New CO2 Emission Numbers

    New statistics released by CoinShares questions statistics discussed by lawmakers and whether Bitcoin mining is in fact impacting the environment.

  • Colorado company readies to start turning Iowa cow manure into fuel

    A Colorado company has started gearing up production at a plant in the Midwest that will turn manure from 20,000 dairy cows into renewable natural gas expected to be sold in California. Englewood-based Gevo Inc. (Nasdaq: GEVO) on Monday officially started bringing online its newly-built facility near three dairies in northwest Iowa. It’s gathering manure to capture methane for processing into pipeline-quality natural gas.

  • More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account

    Never had a retirement account? You’re not alone – 36% of American workers said they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) plan or an IRA, a new Bankrate survey found. Generation Z and lower-income households were more likely to fall in this group.

  • Sacklers near deal to increase opioid settlement in Purdue bankruptcy

    Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP are nearing an agreement to boost their more than $4 billion offer to resolve sprawling opioid litigation after negotiating with states that had objected to terms of the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy reorganization, according to a court filing. Sackler family members and states objecting to terms of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization are "close to an agreement in principle" to contribute additional cash beyond the $4.325 billion they had pledged to settle opioid litigation, according to a mediator's interim report filed on Monday. An agreement involving members of the Sackler family and several state attorneys general could potentially end a legal challenge that has prevented Purdue from exiting bankruptcy, and clear the way for a plan aimed at helping to abate the opioid crisis.

  • COVID misinformation: ‘There are facts, and then there are opinions,’ doctor says

    Dr. Shikha Jain, Assistant Professor of Medicine at University of Illinois Chicago, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss hospitals dealing with COVID surges and staff shortages, medical supply shortages, COVID misinformation from media figures such as Joe Rogan, and vaccine mandates issued by private companies.

  • Exxon unveils sweeping restructuring in latest cost cutting move

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday disclosed a sweeping restructuring of its global operations that will combine its refining and chemicals businesses into one, and put its energy transition business on the same footing as its other operations. The broad restructuring marks its latest cost-cutting effort after activist investors seeking to boost returns and address the energy transition won three seats last spring on its board. Exxon vowed to cut $6 billion from operating costs by next year after suffering a historic $22.4 billion loss in 2020.

  • What happens when colleagues know each other’s salaries

    A new academic study found that pay transparency makes wages more equitable and decouples performance from salary.

  • What Is Mexican Food? A Nevada Court Has the Tricky Job of Deciding

    A culinary conundrum over two salads and a rice bowl has two restaurants at a shopping center at odds, so their landlord took the question to court.

  • Top Communications Stocks for February 2022

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for February 2022.

  • Tesla, GM, and 3 Other Stocks That Could Be Best EV Plays

    Research provider Fundstrat has five stock picks in the electric-vehicle value chain, including Tesla and GM, as EV sales are about to go vertical.

  • Top Stocks for February 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case), then the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.